It's Official: Mario Vaquerizo Confirms the Sad News About His Relationship with Alaska

Mario Vaquerizo appeared a few months ago on a podcast that has now come to light. An occasion in which the artist confirmed that he liked men and that his marriage to Alaska was a farce. A statement that didn't sit well with the performer of Ni tú ni nadie, who has been by Vaquerizo's side for almost three decades.

What emerged later is that the singer had agreed to tell some lies about the relationship he keeps with his partner. Vaquerizo said things that were part of a game and that were actually lies.

The singer had no qualms about talking about the rumors that have followed him for years, even though he has denied them insistently.

Mario Vaquerizo Gives a Headline That Doesn't Sit Well with His Wife Alaska

Mario Vaquerizo later clarified that what he had said on the podcast were lies that were part of a game.

Meanwhile, the singer Alaska didn't know what her husband had hinted at in the aforementioned talk. For this reason, she has been forced to clarify the controversy raised by the comments of the Las Nancys Rubias vocalist.

The Argentine took advantage of her appearance on El programa de Ana Rosa where she didn't hide her surprise at her partner's statements. Alaska complained about the fact that these words are recorded forever.

Mario Vaquerizo, meanwhile, appeared on the set of TardeAR where he also clarified the reason for this controversy. "Alaska thinks a lot about others. I'm talking about a relationship in which there are two of us," the Madrilenian began by saying about his wife's words.

Next, the singer, who admitted that he went to the aforementioned podcast to talk about his album, defined himself as a "generous" person. It is for this reason that he began to "play" in a conversation in which, according to him, they barely talked about his latest work.

It was then that the singer narrated that in the aforementioned podcast there is a section called "Let's Tell Lies." "What I didn't know is that I was such a good actor," Mario added, boasting of his acting skills.

Vaquerizo was critical of using what is said in a podcast as a source of information instead of turning to an agency or a journalist. "It becomes news, giving it credibility and taking it out of context," he concluded.

The Las Nancys Rubias Singer Explained the Reason for His Words

Meanwhile, the husband of the singer Alaska clarified that she didn't know the content of the conversation that has now emerged. "She heard it this morning for the first time. But so did I," the artist confessed, confirming that his wife wasn't aware of his words.

"I don't know what I do that I always mess things up," he said in conclusion, referring to the podcast recorded a couple of months ago. What he couldn't imagine is that his words would generate such a stir and, even less, that they would upset his partner.

"Sometimes I get involved unnecessarily," he admitted. And he added: "Olvido has a very different character, different from mine, and that's why we get along so well," he clarified, confirming that his marriage is in very good health.

It is thus clear that there is no crisis between Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo despite the constant rumors that have existed during their more than two decades of relationship.