Everything Changes After Lydia Lozano's Exclusive About Belén Esteban's Husband

Lydia Lozano is going through one of the most delicate moments of her life after the passing of her mother. The collaborator attended to reporters shortly after learning the sad news. This time, Lozano, surprisingly, wanted to reveal that Miguel Marcos, Belén Esteban's husband, helped her a lot at a very specific moment in her life.

The television collaborator, unable to hold back tears, explained that during COVID, Belén's husband was by her side. Specifically, it was when her brother was diagnosed with coronavirus that the ambulance driver offered his help to the panelist.

| Canal Quickie

An event that Lydia now recalled by acknowledging that she had received condolences from Miguel Marcos, among many other calls.

| Europa Press

"My guardian angel," this is how Lydia defined her colleague's husband in 2021 during the time her brother fought against the mentioned disease. Words that now make perfect sense when listening to the collaborator's emotional account.

Lydia Lozano's Comment That Confirms the Strong Bond She Keeps with Belén Esteban

The fact that the television personality has mentioned Belén Esteban's husband highlights the close bond existing between her and Lydia Lozano. Those who were once enemies now keep an intimate friendship that has been revealed.

| Mediaset

Proof of this was also the presence of Andrea Janeiro's mother at the Madrid funeral home in Tres Cantos, where she went to accompany Lozano.

"You always have to be there, for the good and the bad. More for the bad many times," explained Jesulín de Ubrique's ex to the reporters.

Miguel Marcos Helped Lydia Lozano in a Delicate Moment of Her Life

It was last Wednesday when the passing of Sol Hernández, Lydia Lozano's mother at 95 years old, was announced. A sad news that caught the journalist in Barcelona, a city she had visited for the Sant Jordi festival. The panelist had traveled to the Catalan capital to sign books as it was also Book Day.

Information that left the collaborator in shock, as she did not expect this circumstance to occur suddenly. Her former colleague on Sálvame, Gustavo González, shared details of the news through a social media post.

| Instagram, @lydialozanoof

"Today my heart and affection are with Lydia Lozano, my dear friend and colleague," wrote the paparazzi on his Instagram profile. "Last night we were in Barcelona," he continued, implying that he had reunited with Lozano after some time. Words after which the journalist revealed the sad news.