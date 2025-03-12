It's Official: Kike Quintana, Nephew of Ana Rosa Quintana, Confirms the News About Terelu Campos

Kike Quintana, nephew of the popular host Ana Rosa Quintana, revealed what he thinks about Terelu Campos's participation in Survivors. The screenwriter, who has a segment on TardeAR, made it clear that the eldest of the Campos sisters is "surprising me a lot. I thought she was the one who was going to leave, I see her great as if she were in a resort and spa," Quintana assured.

An opinion that was in line with that of his fellow panelists. Frank Blanco shared that he was struck by "that Terelu with a sense of humor" who talks naturally about her snoring. "It had been a while since I saw this fun side of Terelu," the host assured about the presence in Honduras of Carmen Borrego's sister.

Next, it was Mario Vaquerizo who recalled a previously forgotten facet of the panelist. "I think Terelu has a comic vis that we already saw when she worked with her mother. She is a girl who knows how to laugh at herself, she comes from a bad experience and now says: 'here I am,'" added Alaska's husband.

Kike Quintana Has Revealed What He Thinks About Terelu Campos

The truth is that in these early stages of the reality show Terelu Campos is showing that she is testing herself in Survivors. Although she did not arrive on the island as an official contestant of the reality show, the truth is that she is living like any other on Playa Calma.

Her snoring, for example, has caused some arguments with Pelayo Díaz, who has trouble sleeping because of Terelu. María Teresa Campos's daughter, who surprised everyone by jumping into the sea from the helicopter, has also tried to make fire.

In addition to the above, Terelu is revealing her most assertive side. Pipi Estrada's ex has no qualms about showing her body and walking around in a swimsuit on Playa Calma as if she were there on vacation. An attitude that Ana Rosa Quintana's nephew wanted to highlight, showing a side of the panelist that very few expected before her arrival on the reality show.

In the few days she has been on the adventure in Honduras, Alejandra Rubio's mother has also had the opportunity to open up about a delicate episode in her life. Terelu Campos spoke openly about the breast cancer she suffered from twice.

Terelu Campos's Participation in Survivors Is Revealing a New Facet

"I'm not more of a winner nor more of a fighter than anyone else, I'm nothing at all. I'm like so many people who are watching us who have no choice but to fight; you have no other option," Terelu assured, making it clear that she doesn't want to elicit pity from anyone.

Hours later, it was the host Ana Rosa Quintana, Kike Quintana's aunt, who assessed Terelu Campos's words. The journalist, who also overcame the same illness, was very sincere after hearing the contestant's testimony.

"There is a period when it's inevitable to be afraid; but when it passes, everyone makes their own decisions. She has done it and said it," Ana Rosa concluded. Words with which she referred to the way Terelu chose to face the fact of being a true survivor.