It's Official: What the Royal House Has Hidden About Princess Leonor Is Confirmed

Last Friday, on the show Ni que fuéramos, information was revealed that has caused a stir. Princess Leonor has been the subject of controversy following the leak of an incident with her escorts. According to the disclosed information, Leonor's bodyguards intercepted some paparazzi and forced them to delete photographs showing the princess inside a pub.

The topic caused an intense debate on the set. All the show's collaborators agreed that Leonor has the right to enjoy her youth. It is logical that, in her free time, she wants to share moments with her classmates from the Elcano Naval School and live experiences like any other young person her age.

| Europa Press

However, the most shocking part of the show was the revelation by journalist Javi de Hoyos. Live on air, he released information that was previously unknown.

Nobody Expected What Casa Real Has Hidden About Leonor

"About Princess Leonor, a person from the media, written media, tells me: 'a couple of weeks ago, Casa Real met with all the media that are dedicated to disseminating this information to ask us not to release those photos. They ask us to maintain a nice and cared-for image of Princess Leonor,'" stated the journalist.

| Canal Quickie

The statement did not go unnoticed. According to Javi de Hoyos, Casa Real would have made this request to protect Leonor's image as the future queen of Spain. The goal would be to prevent the publication of images that could affect her reputation and her institutional role.

Casa Real Hasn't Forced Any Media to Not Publish Leonor's Photos

María Patiño reacted naturally to the news: "It seems logical to me," she expressed. Meanwhile, Javi wanted to clarify the information: "They tell me it's a suggestion and not an imposition," he clarified. Javi made it clear that Casa Real has not imposed censorship but has informally requested that the media maintain a favorable image of the princess.

| Canal Quickie

This information has caused a great debate on social media. Many consider it legitimate for Leonor to enjoy her youth without being pursued by the media. Others, however, criticize Casa Real's attempt to control the narrative about her public image.

The truth is that this episode has brought to light a clear communication strategy: to preserve Princess Leonor's image above any controversy. Even if it is a suggestion, the message is clear. Casa Real wants Leonor to continue being seen as an impeccable future queen.