No One Demanded What Pepe Navarro Has Said About Ivonne Reyes's Private Life

Last night, Pepe Navarro sat on the set of ¡De Viernes!. The host attended with a clear objective: to dismantle, once and for all, Ivonne Reyes's story regarding the paternity of her son, Alejandro Reyes. Nobody expected what he was going to reveal, and he spoke loudly and clearly about Ivonne Reyes's private life.

With unpublished documents, emails, and messages in his possession, Pepe Navarro wanted to put an end to what he considers a big lie. During the interview, he addressed all aspects of his conflict with Ivonne Reyes. From his alleged paternity to the difficult financial situation the Venezuelan presenter is going through.

But there was a confession that left everyone speechless. "Ivonne Reyes has always been very generous with her own, but she has a hole in her hand," Navarro stated to the surprise of those present. An unexpected comment because he first praised Ivonne Reyes's role with her family, but then made it clear that she has squandered the money she has had in her possession.

Pepe Navarro Opens Up About His Relationship with Ivonne Reyes

The financial issue was not the only one he addressed. He also talked about the lack of communication between them.

"Whenever she talks about me, it's insulting me and she lies constantly. Her life is a lie," he stated emphatically. Words that reflect the tension and the lack of contact that exists between them.

But if there was a strong statement, it was his stance on Alejandro Reyes's paternity. "He is not my son," he said without hesitation.

A statement that reopens a debate that has been in the media spotlight for years. Despite the court ruling that recognizes him as the legal father, Navarro continues to defend that he is not Alejandro's biological father.

Ivonne Reyes Has Not Yet Responded to Pepe Navarro

The interview was a whirlwind of statements and evidence. Pepe Navarro wanted to settle the matter with documents in hand and with a sincerity that left no one indifferent.

Meanwhile, Ivonne Reyes has not yet commented on Pepe Navarro's words. What is clear is that this controversy is far from over. Pepe Navarro's interview has once again brought to the table a conflict that has been making headlines for years.

Now, it remains to be seen what Ivonne Reyes's next move will be. Will she respond to Navarro's statements? Will she continue to defend her version? Time will tell.