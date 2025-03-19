It's Official: David and Victoria Beckham's Inner Circle Confirms the Open Secret

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's circle has just confirmed the couple's big secret: where they actually live. As it has been revealed, the former footballer and the former Spice Girl reside in the Cotswolds, a rural region in southern England. Additionally, it has also been disclosed that the luxurious property is valued at 12 million euros.

It was in 2016 when David and Victoria decided to settle permanently in the English countryside. An area surrounded by stone houses and a natural landscape where they can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed environment. Despite their fame, the couple has blended into the surroundings, respecting it and adapting their home with country-style decor.

| Europa Press

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Secret Comes to Light

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are one of the most internationally recognized couples. Their relationship is also one of the most solid in the celebrity world. Together they have formed a beautiful and strong family, striving not to be swept away by fame.

Despite wanting to lead as discreet a life as possible, David and Victoria's circle has revealed their secret: where they reside. Through social media, the Beckhams share their life in an environment where nature prevails. This has led many to wonder where exactly the Beckhams can be found.

The secret has been revealed and the doubts cleared, now it is known that the couple resides in the Cotswolds. They moved there in 2016, after having lived in London. Additionally, it has also been known that the property is valued at 12 million euros.

The house is located in an area surrounded by green hills, rivers, and ancient stone villages. The Beckhams chose this area, known for its picturesque landscape and serene atmosphere. Additionally, the area is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Although David and Victoria can boast of luxuries and eccentricities, the truth is that they have managed to respect the natural environment in which they live. The house's decor maintains a country style, respecting the essence of the place. The stone walls and details like fireplaces integrate perfectly with the landscape.

This Is How David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Live, in the Heart of Nature and Surrounded by Chickens

David and Victoria's house is one of the most valued within the Cotswolds. That's with neighbors like Hugh Grant or Kate Winslet. Not surprisingly, their property boasts a large area and various amenities that complement their healthy lifestyle.

Among them is a sauna, which David uses daily, followed by an ice bath. He performs this ritual in the morning to stay in shape. Additionally, the house has its own vegetable garden, where they grow vegetables and raise chickens.

This provides them with fresh and organic products that they enjoy in their daily diet. A soccer field is also part of the property, something essential for David Beckham. Although he no longer plays professionally, he enjoys this space to play with his children.

As for the interior of the house, it has 12 rooms, including five bedrooms, a gym, a game room, a cinema, among others. The decor is elegant and sophisticated, with antique furniture, artworks, and modern design elements.

The couple bought the house in 2016 for 6.15 million pounds, equivalent to 7.2 million euros. Now, the price has increased considerably and is valued at 12 million. All thanks to David and Victoria's good taste, who have turned the property into a marvel of architecture and design.