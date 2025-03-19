Luis Rollán, Closer Than Ever to Becoming a Father: 'I've Talked to Sofía Cristo and...'

Luis Rollán surprises by starring in an exclusive where he confirms his future fatherhood. A few years ago, the Sevillian journalist made headlines for considering having a child with Sofía Cristo, and today, Rollán has taken the definitive step. "I have talked to Sofía Cristo about all this, and she has told me that she would love it too," he stated on that occasion.

Coinciding with the celebration of Father's Day, Luis reveals that he will indeed become a father, but not with Sofía. The collaborator has started the process to adopt a 10-year-old Guinean child with whom he has already been seen in Seville.

| Mediaset

Luis Rollán Fulfills His Dream of Being a Father After Considering It with Sofía Cristo

Luis Rollán has been fighting for years to fulfill his dream of being a father. After his divorce in 2019, he explored various options, even considering having a child with Sofía Cristo. This was talked about extensively in the media, creating great expectations.

"I have talked to Sofía Cristo, and she has told me that she would love it too," were his words when the news broke. Today, coinciding with Father's Day, the Sevillian is closer to becoming a father, but not in the way that was thought. Lecturas has exclusively published how Rollán is finalizing the details of the adoption of a 10-year-old Guinean child.

As reported by the aforementioned media, the collaborator has been seen walking through the streets of Seville with the child. The process began two years ago, and it seems that it is getting closer to completion. Hence, Luis is already acting as a father and behaving as such with the one destined to become his future child.

At the time, Rollán revealed how his desire to have a child intensified after the birth of his nephew and the pandemic. His divorce halted his dream, and it was there that Sofía Cristo, a great friend of the Sevillian, gained prominence. "We are two people who love each other very much, and a parenthood project is created, that's all," he stated then.

They were so convinced of having a child together that they visited clinics to make their desire possible. However, it was a slow and too complicated process that, combined with their respective jobs, they completely ruled out.

Luis Rollán Forms His Own Family

After an adoption process that extended over two years, Luis has managed to advance in his purpose. The images of him walking with the child through Seville confirm the beginning of a new chapter in his life. This step also represents the culmination of years of effort and hope that have finally borne fruit.

The journalist has shown patience during this time and has not minimized his determination to become a father. After ruling out doing it with Sofía, he quickly researched the best way to fulfill his dream and opted for adoption.

| Europa Press

It was not a decision taken lightly; the Sevillian considered it for a long time, as it is not always easy. Although the process is much more complex for single people, like Luis, he has finally achieved his purpose.

Fatherhood has no limits or ages, and Rollán is a good example of that. While he will not experience what it is like to care for a baby, his future adoptive child will give him the opportunity to live good moments.

After all, he is a 10-year-old child who will have a family and a devoted father who will take care of him. Undoubtedly, the beginning of a beautiful story that is confirmed right on Father's Day.