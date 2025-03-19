Ana Obregón Sends a Surprising Message to Alessandro Lequio: 'To Infinity'

Ana Obregón has returned to her social media to send a new and shocking message to Alessandro Lequio. Through a new Instagram post, the socialite has revealed the respect and affection she still feels for him: "You love your son to infinity."

This Wednesday, March 19, Father's Day is celebrated. For the occasion, this well-known businesswoman and television collaborator has shared a very special post with her more than 1,300,000 followers.

In it, we can see the three men who have marked Ana Obregón's life: her son Aless; her father, Antonio García Fernández, and her former romantic partner, Alessandro Lequio. A photo carousel that the socialite has published to congratulate them on this very special day:

"Happy Father's Day to everyone... But especially to the three unparalleled fathers I've been lucky to have by my side," the biologist has stated, before focusing on each of them.

Next, Ana Obregón wanted to take the opportunity to dedicate some heartfelt words to each of them. A moment in which she revealed the reason why, to this day, she still admires Alessandro Lequio: "Because you love your son to infinity."

There is no doubt that, for Ana Obregón, Father's Day is a somewhat bittersweet date. It is that, despite having the opportunity to be with her beloved granddaughter, unfortunately, she hasn't been able to celebrate this moment with her son Aless.

For that reason, the socialite has taken the opportunity to dedicate some heartfelt words to the three men in her life. So much so that, through an Instagram post, she has revealed the reason why she is so proud of each of them.

"Aless, because you love your daughter from infinity. Alessandro father, because you love your son to infinity. Dad, because you were the best father in the world and my example," Ana Obregón has stated.

As expected, this post hasn't gone unnoticed by the rest of the users of that social network. "How much Anita looks like her dad, how lucky," a user has written to her.

Others, on the other hand, have taken the opportunity to also congratulate Ana Obregón on this very special day: "Happy day to you too, because you are mom, dad, and grandmother."

"You have an immense heart. You already deserve happiness and love. But with that little thing so beautiful, surely it brightens your day every day," another of Ana Obregón's followers has commented.