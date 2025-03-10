Official Announcement: The Worst News About Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafa Nadal Is Confirmed

The restaurant Totó, owned by Rafa Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, has closed its doors in Madrid. The news has surprised many, as the venue was a reference for Italian gastronomy in the Spanish capital. Google marks it as "permanently closed" and all mention of its Madrid branch has disappeared from its website, so the information is confirmed.

Three years after its opening, the restaurant located on Paseo de la Castellana has turned off its stoves. For now, the exact reasons that led the owners to make this decision are unknown. Totó opened with the intention of offering a unique experience based on Italian cuisine, exclusive design, and live music.

| Europa Press

The restaurant was inspired by Cinema Paradiso, the iconic film by Giuseppe Tornatore. Its 6,458 sq. ft. (600 square meters) dining room had a capacity for 200 diners and offered a sophisticated atmosphere. Despite its great reception in the early years, Rafa Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo believe that it is best to close the establishment.

Totó Madrid was part of Mabel Hospitality, the gastronomic division of Mabel Capital. This company was founded by Manuel Campos Guallar, Abel Matutes Prats, and Rafa Nadal. Among its partners are major sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pau Gasol, and Rudy Fernández.

This Was Cristiano Ronaldo's Restaurant

On the official website of Totó Restaurants, there is no longer any reference to the Madrid location. Only the restaurants the brand has in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are mentioned. This confirms that the company has decided to focus its expansion on international markets.

Despite the closure in Spain, Mabel Hospitality continues to bet on high gastronomy in other countries. "We have consolidated ourselves as a reference in the national and international gastronomic scene," the company assures. Its business model is based on offering excellent cuisine in exclusive spaces.

| Europa Press

The closure of Totó Madrid is a setback for its owners and followers. During its operation, the restaurant became a meeting point for lovers of good food and elegant design. However, the competition in the capital and other still unknown factors have led to the cessation of its activity.

For now, neither Rafa Nadal nor Cristiano Ronaldo have made statements about the closure. It is also unknown if they will attempt to open another restaurant in Spain in the future. What is certain is that, for the moment, Totó fans will have to travel to Dubai or Abu Dhabi to enjoy its culinary offering.