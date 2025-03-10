Big Applause on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' After Gloria Camila Ortega's Emotional Confession

Gloria Camila Ortega has surprised everyone on Y ahora Sonsoles. The young woman has entered the set through a video call. Her intervention was unexpected and caused a great stir throughout the set.

The reason was a controversial video of hers that went viral on social media. With courage, she wanted to clarify her intention and the reason behind her action.

| Antena 3

"It was hard for me to record this video. I felt it was necessary to do it," confessed Gloria Camila. The young woman explained that it was all an experiment.

Gloria Camila Ortega Speaks on Y ahora Sonsoles Exclusively

Her goal was to demonstrate the serious problem posed by harmful comments on the internet. To do this, she selected several offensive messages that had been written to her on a picture with her family. Then, she went out on the street and said them to strangers.

The audience was astonished. No one expected these statements. Gloria Camila doesn't usually intervene on television to talk about the problems she suffers due to her work.

However, on this occasion, she wanted to raise her voice. She revealed a worrying fact: "I reported it legally and nothing has ever been done." This statement had a great impact on the audience because her complaint highlighted the lack of measures against harassment in the virtual world.

The experiment was tough: Insulting strangers with the same comments she received was complicated. But her goal was clear: to show the reality of many people who suffer constant attacks on social media.

Great Applause for Gloria Camila Ortega After Her Emotional Confession on Y ahora Sonsoles

"They affected me a lot in the past but not now," she assured. Her words moved the audience, who replied with a loud applause.

Her courage was applauded on set, and many recognized the merit of her action. With this video, she wanted to make society reflect on the impact of hate on the internet. Her intervention on Y ahora Sonsoles was one of the most impactful of the program.

Gloria Camila has taken a step forward, exposed her experience, and demonstrated that harassment on social media is a real problem. Her testimony has caused debate. With this experiment, she has managed to make a harsh reality visible and, above all, has ensured that her message reaches many people.