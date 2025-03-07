It's Official: Omar Sánchez, Anabel Pantoja's Ex-Husband, Has Taken the Final Step

Omar Sánchez made it clear several weeks ago that he showed his support for his ex-wife Anabel Pantoja. The windsurfer publicly expressed his wish for the daughter of his former partner to recover as soon as possible when little Alma was in the hospital. Now that the girl is recovering with her parents, Sánchez has hinted at whether he sees himself having children.

The Canary Islander, who recently made headlines due to certain coincidences in his social media posts with those of his ex, has now reappeared with a baby in his arms. Omar Sánchez posted a beautiful image on his wall in which he appears with a child who could be the same age as Anabel Pantoja's daughter.

The athlete, alongside this tender photograph, wanted to reflect on his future fatherhood. "Will I be a daddy soon?" he asks without clarifying who the parents of the child he tenderly cradles are.

Omar Sánchez Raises Doubts About His Future Fatherhood

The truth is that Omar has been fueling speculations for several weeks. Due to certain reflections and the publication of stories in which he and Anabel appeared on the same beach with the same song playing in the background, alarms were raised.

Anabel's ex confessed with excitement that he is in love. "Without looking for it, I found a piece of peace in the form of a person. Beautiful energy, calm soul, and a huge heart," he wrote on social media.

Then, Omar left a phrase that could refer to his brief marriage to Isabel Pantoja's niece. "Life teaches us that loving also means letting go. Sometimes, even if it hurts, you have to let go; not because you don't want to, but because it's not the right time."

Anabel Pantoja's Ex Has Made It Clear That He Is in Love Again

Since Anabel Pantoja and Omar Sánchez announced their separation at the beginning of 2022, the Canary Islander has not stopped searching for love. He had a brief summer romance with Raquel Lozano. Later, thanks to his participation in Pesadilla en el paraíso, he met Marina Ruiz.

A televised love story that ended in May of last year. This breakup plunged Omar into a deep sadness that he spoke about on his social media. Since then, he has focused on his family, friends, and new professional challenges.

A few weeks ago, he decided to take a step further and published an image of his new partner. Although she appeared from behind, Omar confirmed that it was with this mysterious woman that he celebrated Valentine's Day by going to a restaurant. Now we can only wait to see if she is the person with whom the Canary Islander will debut as a father.