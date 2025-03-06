Nagore Robles Manages to Surprise Everyone by Confirming the News About 'Survivors 2025'

During one of her latest interviews, Nagore Robles has managed to leave more than one person speechless by confirming an unexpected fact about Survivors 2025. Information that is directly related to one of this year's mysteries.

A year ago, the television collaborator didn't think twice about expressing her desire to participate in this famous Telecinco reality show. So much so that she was willing to reach an agreement with the production company.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europapress

However, as Nagore Robles has now confirmed, her wishes have not materialized. But this hasn't stopped her from giving her opinion and questioning the signing of Terelu Campos as a special participant in Survivors 2025.

"Terelu is going to go there to put on cream and that's it. I have no doubt, really," the presenter and television collaborator assured in her interview. Additionally, she hasn't hesitated to confirm unexpected information about this Mediaset España format.

Nagore Robles didn't think twice before questioning whether Terelu will jump from the helicopter, just like the rest of her companions. Words with which she has hinted at the possible favoritism that Alejandra Rubio's mother will receive during her stay in Honduras.

Nagore Robles Surprises with the Latest She Has Shared About the New Edition of 'Survivors 2025'

Throughout her career within Mediaset España, Nagore Robles has had the opportunity to meet several well-known faces of the company, among them, Terelu Campos. That's why she is convinced that her stay in the Cayos Cochinos will be very different from that of her companions.

| Europapress

So much so that she has assured that the organization of Survivors 2025 will even facilitate her helicopter jump. "I think they'll put some little stairs for her to go down, little by little. I don't see her jumping," the television collaborator opined.

"Well, maybe she'll surprise me, and I'll have to roll my tongue like a blind... But really, I think they'll lower the helicopter so she can touch the water with the tip to see if it's cold or not," Nagore Robles added.

| Instagram, @supervivientestv

After hearing the opinion of the current contestant of Bake Off: Celebrities in the Oven, the interviewer didn't hesitate to joke about this situation. "Or maybe the helicopter will land directly on the island," he assured with laughter.

"I calmly expect that. For her, whatever it takes," Nagore Robles replied sharply, launching a new jab at the organization of Survivors 2025.

Meanwhile, besides questioning Terelu's special participation, the interviewee has also openly shared her opinion about the signing of Álvaro Muñoz Escassi: "He's a tough guy."

"I met him on a reality show, and the truth is he's intense. He's a strong contestant who will give his all in the challenges and doesn't beat around the bush. That said, he's not a conflictive person; rather, he knows how to get along with everyone... We'll see how he does," she added.