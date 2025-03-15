Javier de Hoyos Takes a Risk and Delivers Shocking News About Montoya: 'He Has Been...'

Last Monday, the followers of La Isla de las Tentaciones witnessed a shocking reunion. Anita Williams and Montoya saw each other again, and the bomb exploded. Although now Javier de Hoyos has released new information about Montoya that has set off all the alarms in Supervivientes after confirming that: "He has been lying."

In La Isla de las Tentaciones it was confirmed what many suspected: Anita had a romance with Manu after leaving the show. But the most serious thing was that Montoya didn't know. Upon finding out, his relationship with Anita broke forever.

The topic was quickly discussed in Ni que fuéramos last Tuesday, where exclusive information about the couple was also given. Montoya confessed to being devastated in front of all of Spain, as well as hurt and betrayed. However, Javi de Hoyos, a collaborator of the show, uncovered a truth that no one expected.

Javier de Hoyos Takes a Risk and Provides New Information About Montoya

"Montoya has been lying," he stated bluntly. According to Javi, Montoya already had another strategy in mind.

"There is a moment when they offer him to go to Supervivientes and he says: 'This is my moment.' He thought the offer was just for him and broke up with Anita to enter the contest freely," he revealed. But everything changed when he found out that Anita would also participate.

According to the collaborator, Montoya couldn't hide his anger. He wrote a message to Anita saying: 'You're also going to Supervivientes, it wasn't enough for you to be unfaithful to me, now you're also coming here.'

But Anita didn't stay silent. Before traveling to Honduras, she decided to set a limit and sent him a strong message: to leave her alone. She also reminded him that he had also been unfaithful to her before participating in La Isla de las Tentaciones.

Javier de Hoyos Uncovers the Whole Truth About Montoya, Contestant of Supervivientes

The revelations didn't leave anyone indifferent. Montoya and Anita Williams already knew they would be companions in Supervivientes before entering. A piece of news that has surprised many.

However, on the show, they sold another story. They made the audience believe that Montoya didn't know anything. The truth has shocked everyone.

The controversy is served. Social media are ablaze, and the reality show's followers feel deceived. The drama between Montoya and Anita seems far from over, and it seems that we will have more news about the couple soon.