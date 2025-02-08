Big News About Bayan, Torres's Girlfriend on 'The Island of Temptations': 'I'm Very...'

Bayan Al Masri is starring in La isla de las tentaciones moments of true tension. The young woman, who participates in the reality show with her partner, Eros Vidal, with whom she has a four-year relationship, fell into temptation with Rubén Torres. Of Syrian origin, Bayan has had no qualms about openly acknowledging what one of her qualities is.

"I am very ambitious, I always get what I set my mind to," Bayan revealed. A whole declaration of intentions that makes it clear how she envisions her near future. The contestant of the eighth edition of La isla de las tentaciones has stated that she dreams of becoming a doctor in the future.

Bayan Al Masri is convinced that she will achieve her dream and that she will become a professional in the medical field. "I want to be a doctor someday in my life," she explained very excitedly as she imagined how she sees herself in a few years.

The contestant has revealed what quality best defines her

The influencer is determined to seize any opportunity life presents her. New reality shows or work as a brand ambassador. The young woman will not take no for an answer, and that was one of the reasons she decided to participate in the program with Eros.

Bayan has shared that another of her dreams is to participate in Supervivientes, a goal she aims to achieve at some point in her life. "I don't rule out any reality show, I was born to do whatever I want," she acknowledged.

Coinciding with the premiere of La isla de las tentaciones, Bayan revealed a dozen curiosities about herself so that her followers could get to know her better. "I speak five languages, I am a perfectionist, very detail-oriented, and very impulsive," the contestant pointed out.

Bayan has confirmed with her attitude that she is an ambitious woman

Currently, Bayan, who works professionally in the healthcare field as a dental hygienist, doesn't hide the surgeries she has undergone. The influencer has spoken openly about her breast augmentation and her double rhinoplasty.

She decided to have her nose operated on a second time after not being satisfied with the first result. It was thanks to the second intervention that she managed to see in the mirror the look she was seeking. "I always wanted it pointy and noticeable," she clarified in an episode of Mtmad.

However, Bayan's story goes beyond her participation in the aforementioned reality show on Telecinco. The young woman's childhood was marked by her skill with mathematics.

In fact, at just 15 years old, she won a mental calculation championship. A talent that perfectly matches the ambition the contestant acknowledges having.