Ivonne Reyes breaks her silence after losing the trial against Pepe Navarro: 'I want...'

Ivonne Reyes has broken her silence and returned to the public sphere shortly after losing her legal battle with Pepe Navarro. "I want to get closer to people and share my knowledge and talents," she said in her professional resurgence. The Venezuelan is facing a new stage at the helm of her own podcast and celebrating the launch of her book.

A few months ago, Ivonne received a hard blow after her legal defeat with Navarro. The presenter achieved victory and was not sentenced for violating Reyes's right to honor as she intended. Additionally, Pepe's children supported their father legally after Ivonne questioned Navarro's paternity.

The legal battle between Ivonne Reyes and Pepe Navarro seems to be slowing down after a few tumultuous months. It seems that the latest defeat the Venezuelan suffered against Navarro has caused her to slow down her plans. It happened a few months ago when Pepe achieved victory in court after being accused of violating Ivonne's right to honor.

The judge didn't side with her and saw how Pepe's children united against her for questioning their paternity. "They have won both trials, the insult she made to my children, they have won," said the Cordoban presenter. After this defeat, Ivonne broke her silence in her media reappearance: "I want to get closer to people and share my knowledge and talents."

With this goal, the Venezuelan is starting a new stage marked by different professional challenges, as she revealed in El Español. The first of these is the podcast that she will direct and present under the name La mirada de Ivonne. Reyes has shown great enthusiasm for this new challenge where she hopes it will be a place for reflection, as well as offering interviews.

Hence her desire to get closer to people and share everything she has learned throughout her life. Her other passion is the launch of her book Tu puesta en escena scheduled for April 1. Ivonne has worked hard to shape it and hopes her work will serve as help and an example for readers.

Ivonne Reyes focuses on her professional projects to forget Pepe Navarro

Ivonne has expressed her desire to move forward and focus on new projects, like her upcoming podcast. The legal conflict she has with Pepe has been a complicated chapter in the Venezuelan's life. Both have been involved in harsh public confrontations, with very serious accusations that have reached the courts.

The main thread and trigger of everything has been the paternity of Alejandro Reyes, Ivonne's son. While the presenter claims that Navarro is her son's father, he denies it, even providing evidence that would prove it.

Justice, however, has supported Ivonne in several instances, although in the battle with Navarro's children, she was not so fortunate. Despite the ups and downs, Ivonne has kept her focus on the future, seeking new job opportunities.

Her interest in motivational coaching has led her to discover a previously unknown facet of herself. She has focused all her efforts on this work with the aim of helping those who need to find their path in life.

With this idea, her book and podcast are born, whose release date is still unknown. What is known is the identity of the first guest: Irene Villa. A woman who has managed to overcome herself, being a true example, a profile with which Ivonne demonstrates what she is trying to convey.