No One Expected What Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Have Done Inside Their Mansion

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva were the main protagonists of the great night of Spanish cinema. The American actor received the International Goya for his extensive film career. Richard has found his place of residence in Spain, where he enjoys a peaceful and quiet life.

That's why no one expected what he and his wife have done inside their mansion in La Moraleja, Madrid: fortify it with cameras. A total of 13 security devices have turned Richard and Alejandra's home into a bunker. In addition, there is a large fence surrounding the property, which is also located in one of the most luxurious and guarded areas.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Protect Their Mansion

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva excelled like never before on the red carpet of the Goya Awards, the Spanish cinema awards. There, the couple walked naturally, offering images of themselves never seen before. The actor and the publicist's life in Spain goes completely unnoticed.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of their relationship, Richard acquired a mansion in the luxurious La Moraleja development in Madrid. A property valued at 11 million euros that Gere and his wife, Alejandra, renovated to their liking. What no one expected is what Richard and his partner did inside: fortify it with security cameras.

As if having the mansion in one of the most luxurious and secure areas of Madrid wasn't enough, the couple took it a step further. Taking advantage of their remodeling, they installed 13 security devices to constantly maintain the protection of their home. Additionally, they surrounded the entire property with a large fence to avoid the prying eyes of passersby.

The decision to install 13 security cameras was made before attending the Goya Awards. The installation extended throughout the perimeter, ensuring that not a single corner was left unmonitored. Considering the property consists of 32,292 sq. ft. (3,000 square meters) of garden and 8,611 sq. ft. (800 square meters) of mansion, it must not have been easy.

After all, Richard is one of the most internationally recognized faces, hence this unprecedented deployment. In a world where fame can attract both admirers and intruders, these measures are understandable and necessary.

This Is the Luxurious Life of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva in Spain

It's only been a few months since Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have been residing in Spain. It was last fall when the couple decided to settle permanently in Madrid. Years ago, their residence was set at the ranch the actor had an hour from New York.

"Alejandra was very generous in giving me six years living in my world," the actor confessed to Vanity Fair. "So it's only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he added about his decision to move to Spain. Additionally, for Gere, this step represents an "adventure," because, as he said, "I've never lived full-time outside the United States."

Since they met in 2014, Richard and Alejandra's lives have become inseparable. Only four years later, in 2018, they said 'I do' in a Buddhist ceremony. From that union, Alexander and James, their only two children together, were born.

Little has been revealed to the media about what Gere and Silva's life is currently like; they strive to maintain a low profile and protect their privacy. However, it seems that Richard is adapting very well to his new life. "Your lifestyle is fabulous, it's a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity," he opined.

Alejandra's latest post brings us a little closer to the couple's luxurious life. In one of her stories, the extensive grove surrounding the mansion could be seen. "Home sweet home," Silva wrote alongside the snapshot.