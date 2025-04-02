No One Demanded What Kiko Hernández Has Revealed About Anabel Pantoja's Mother

Kiko Hernández debuted a few days ago as a collaborator of the new show that replaces Ni que fuéramos on Ten. The panelist, who now comments on the latest social news alongside Carlota Corredera, has provided relevant information about Anabel Pantoja's mother. Fran Antón's husband revealed live the arrogant attitude with which the influencer addresses Merchi.

A situation that Bernardo Pantoja's former partner has been enduring for some time. Even so, according to Kiko Hernández, Anabel's mother vents to her friends, who have conveyed to the collaborator what is happening. Apparently, Merchi's confidants say the situation makes them "sad."

The woman goes out of her way to help the couple while, according to Kiko Hernández, she doesn't receive any kind words from Anabel at all.

Kiko Hernández Puts on the Table How Anabel Pantoja Is with Merchi

The truth is that Mercedes Bernal has always shown to be by her daughter's side. She has raised and educated her, defended her in different reality shows, been her support in her romantic setbacks, and attended to her during her motherhood.

However, their relationship went through complicated moments. Anabel herself confessed that when she was a teenager, her behavior was not exactly exemplary. "I made my mother's life impossible," the Sevillian explained in 2022 during her time on Supervivientes.

| Mediaset, Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

"I just wanted to dress in a brand of clothing, and my mother could only buy me a sweater from that brand. I reproached her by threatening to go with the other part of the family," Kiko Rivera's cousin admitted.

A story that coincides with the treatment that Kiko Hernández has revealed Anabel Pantoja has toward her mother. The panelist insisted throughout his intervention on Tentáculos that this situation has been ongoing. In fact, he cited as an example a video of the Andalusian from the time she was dating Omar Sánchez.

Merchi Has Conveyed to Her Friends What Happens with Her Daughter

Merchi, who moved to the Canary Islands a few weeks before her daughter gave birth, has always remained in a discreet background. During the hospitalization of little Alma, Anabel Pantoja's mother was seen completely devastated at such a delicate moment.

Always alert to what her daughter and her partner needed, Merchi took care of the logistics during the 18 days her granddaughter was hospitalized. She was the one entering and leaving the hospital and bringing Alma's parents the items they needed. Additionally, it was Merchi who received the continuous visits that arrived in Gran Canaria to support the couple.

| Europa Press

Upon leaving the hospital, Anabel didn't take long to show her gratitude to those who were by her side in the most delicate moments. Specifically, she referred to her mother for the unconditional support she received from her. Now, however, the information provided by Kiko Hernández reveals that this mother-daughter relationship is not as idyllic as it seems.