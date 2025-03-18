No One Expected What Happened with Suso Álvarez and Marieta's Wedding: 'I Said Yes'

Suso Álvarez and Marieta have returned to their social media with a new and revealing post. In it, the couple has unexpectedly revealed the latest development regarding their wedding: "I said yes".

A few days ago, the television collaborator returned to his Instagram stories to share a very special piece of news with all his followers: "Belated birthday gift".

| iammarieta_, Instagram

Alongside a photo of the two of them in a car, Suso Álvarez stated that Marieta, whom he affectionately calls "my wife," had "gifted him a trip to Disney".

During these last few days, both the winner of GH Dúo and her partner have been sharing all kinds of audiovisual content related to this trip.

| Instagram, @iammarieta_

However, the post that has caused the most buzz was the one Marieta shared this Monday, March 17, on her official Instagram profile. In it, we can see a compilation video of the best moments of their stay in Paris.

But, without a doubt, the moment that has caught the most attention was a moment captured at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. In it, we can see the couple posing for a photo, at which point Suso Álvarez decides to kneel before his girlfriend.

At first, both Marieta's followers and Suso Álvarez's were very shocked by this scene. However, seconds later, their hopes were dashed when they realized it was just a joke by the television collaborator toward his girlfriend.

"I said yes! Oh... It was a joke. Well, at least he made the attempt," the content creator humorously stated in her latest Instagram post.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @iammarieta_

On more than one occasion, we have heard Marieta say that her main goal is to marry the great love of her life. A dream that was about to come true.

However, far from getting angry, there is no doubt that the content creator took Suso Álvarez's prank with humor. Something that can be seen in the post she shared on her profile of said social network.

As expected, this amusing scene did not go unnoticed among Marieta's followers. So much so that several of them took the opportunity to comment on it.

"Suso, you don't do that. You've played with the feelings of all of us who love Marieta," one internet user said with laughter. "Suso, for God's sake... The mini-heart attack you gave us," another user pointed out.