No One Expected What Happened Between Omar Sánchez and Anabel Pantoja in the Canary Islands

Anabel Pantoja and Omar Sánchez experienced a love story that lasted four years and culminated in marriage. However, the couple broke up four months after the wedding, an event after which no one could have imagined what has recently happened.

Anabel and Omar have posted two similar stories on their Instagram profiles at the same time, same place, and with identical background music. This could very well signify the reconciliation of the former couple after years of conflict.

Anabel shared with her followers a video recorded while descending from a public elevator overlooking a beach in Gran Canaria. Meanwhile, Omar Sánchez revealed some images confirming that he was in the same place as his ex.

Coincidence or Not, the Post by Anabel Pantoja and Omar Sánchez That Is Causing a Stir

In the background, both coincided in playing the same snippet of Baile Inolvidable, a song by Bad Bunny. Specifically, Anabel and Omar seem to have agreed on choosing the moment when the lyrics say: “No, I can't forget you; no, I can't erase you. You taught me to love, you taught me to dance.”

Raquel Bollo, in her first afternoon as a collaborator on TardeAR, described this event as a "coincidence." Meanwhile, Leticia Requejo accused Omar Sánchez of “clinging” to Anabel at every opportunity he gets.

At a time when rumors of a crisis point to Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, she and her ex publish the same song. A reggaeton track by Bad Bunny that talks about heartbreak and makes one wonder if there is more behind this supposed coincidence.

It was in January 2022, now three years ago, when Anabel and Omar decided to go their separate ways. A breakup about which Anabel admitted to being the person "who makes the decision." The Andalusian explained that after a couple's crisis, she realized that the relationship was not progressing.

"I told him that there was love, affection, and fondness, but there was nothing more," explained Isabel Pantoja's niece. These words confirmed that they no longer felt the same for each other.

Omar Sánchez Showed His Support for Anabel Pantoja in the Hardest Moment of Her Life

After the separation, Anabel decided to stay in Gran Canaria after falling in love with the island. So much so that she acquired a house in Arguineguín, which she later renovated and is now the home where she has formed a family.

A few weeks ago, when it was revealed that Anabel's daughter was hospitalized, Omar was quick to offer his support. "It's a very delicate matter and she has all my support, both from my family and me. And she always will," he acknowledged to the media.

A month earlier, when Anabel gave birth, her ex decided to dedicate a few words to her: "Congratulations! Many best wishes. It's a very beautiful and special moment. I hope and wish that she comes out with all the health in the world, full of love and happiness, which I don't doubt," wrote the surf instructor to his former partner.