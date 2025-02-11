Maximum Excitement Over What Felipe and Letizia Have Done With a DANA Victim

The recent tragedy caused by the DANA has left a deep mark on the Valencian Community. The devastating floods have affected many families, and the reply from the Royal House has been remarkable. Felipe VI and Letizia have shown a sincere commitment to those affected, providing emotional support in times of need.

This commitment has been confirmed with the latest thing they have done with one of the DANA victims: supporting a Valencian jewelry store. Days ago, Letizia publicly showcased one of the designs, and the brand has experienced a "boom." So much so that the Valencian designer is overwhelmed with customer demand.

| TVE

Felipe and Letizia Have an Emotional Gesture with a Victim of the Storm

Felipe and Letizia, as members of the Royal Family, have demonstrated on various occasions their closeness and support to victims of natural disasters. In the case of the DANA that shook the Valencian Community, the kings have shown themselves to be deeply dismayed. One of the most moving gestures was their visit to the affected areas, where they met with families who lost everything.

During this visit, the kings listened to the stories of pain and resilience of those affected and showed closeness to them. From these testimonies, the latest thing Felipe and Letizia have done with one of the DANA victims has emerged: promoting her jewelry store.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Covadonga Ferrer, owner of the brand Boira Glass, has recounted how her business has changed thanks to Letizia. The flood caused great damage to her store, sweeping away jewelry and much of the material used to create them. Felipe's wife, on her last visit to Valencia, acquired several pieces that she later wore at public events.

Far from being anecdotal, this gesture by Letizia had a significant impact on Covadonga's jewelry store. "The boom was very noticeable on social media, and I have to admit I was quite overwhelmed," she recounted. "Suddenly, there was a huge growth in followers, messages, people interested in my jewelry," she noted.

This support has been crucial in helping this small business recover and thrive. Thanks to the queen, the brand has gained visibility and has helped other Valencian brands generate interest.

Felipe and Letizia Devote Themselves to Valencia

The commitment of Felipe and Letizia to those affected is not only evident in how they try to give visibility to the Valencian Community. The goal is to put it back on the map and not forget what happened on October 29.

On numerous occasions, the kings have visited the most affected areas to see firsthand how the reconstruction efforts are progressing. They have also participated in commemorative ceremonies to honor the victims of the DANA.

| Europapress

In a mass held at the Cathedral of Valencia, the kings conveyed their condolences to the affected families. This symbolic act reinforces the message that they are not alone in their suffering. In fact, in Felipe's Christmas speech, he called for solidarity and remembrance of those who lost everything.

The media attention these actions have received has helped raise awareness about the situation in the Valencian Community. In addition to focusing on those affected and the different ways to help.

In Letizia's case, it is her commitment to local jewelry that has helped the storm victim revive her business. An act of kindness and solidarity that contributes to restoring not only businesses but also the confidence to move forward.