No One Expected What Belén Esteban Has Revealed About Raquel Bollo Live

Belén Esteban has spoken about the recent statements Raquel Bollo made on television about Anabel Pantoja. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos showed her indignation with the attitude of the Andalusian designer. Belén, without wanting to give more explanations, demonstrated her anger with Bollo, who has claimed that Anabel is being affected in her role as an influencer by the latest events in her life.

Esteban was surprised by the fact that the mother of Alma Bollo and Manuel Cortés had provided this information about Anabel Pantoja. "She doesn't have to say anything," Belén stated.

| Mediaset

Raquel Bollo joined TardeAR as a panelist a few days ago. The former wife of Chiquetete, cousin of Isabel Pantoja, brought firsthand information about the singer's niece.

According to her, the investigation opened around Anabel and her partner for alleged mistreatment of her daughter is negatively affecting her advertising image on social media.

Belén Esteban Reveals the Reason She Is Upset with Raquel Bollo

"It's not that they're withdrawing," the Sevillian began saying about the brands Anabel works with. "Normally, she has more long-term advertising campaigns. What some have done is pause," the Telecinco collaborator assured.

With these statements, Bollo made it clear that the brands collaborating with Isabel Pantoja's niece have decided to halt their activity with her, at least for now.

While the designer made it clear that Anabel continues to have a "very good relationship" with the brands, the truth is that this information wouldn't have been well received by its protagonist. Nor by Belén Esteban, who, after being asked by María Patiño, preferred not to give more information on the subject.

The one from Paracuellos insisted that she has kept silent and implied that Raquel Bollo should have done the same.

| Canal Quickie, Mediaset

Raquel Bollo's words on TardeAR reignited rumors about whether she could be the mole betraying Anabel Pantoja. Kiko Hernández, Belén Esteban's colleague on Ni que fuéramos, didn't hesitate to point directly at her.

Raquel Bollo Has Betrayed Anabel Pantoja with Her Latest Statements

"This lady, just to fill her pockets, is capable of selling all her friends. They were close, but now she's let it slip," the Madrilenian stated. Hernández wanted to make it clear that he didn't understand the attitude of the former Survivors contestant.

"She's in a very delicate moment, she's being investigated and the campaigns have decided to stop and don't want to promote anymore," he assured referring to Anabel Pantoja. "But for a friend to say it... for a friend to promote it. Do you think that's normal?" he asked visibly indignant.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

An attitude that coincides with Belén Esteban, who prefers to stay out of it and try not to give details about what her friend Anabel Pantoja is currently experiencing.