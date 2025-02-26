'informativos Telecinco' Reveals What Has Happened With María Jesús, Mother of Jesús Calleja

Informativos Telecinco once again surprises the entire Mediaset España audience by revealing the latest events concerning María Jesús, Jesús Calleja's mother. As confirmed live, this woman can finally breathe easy after her son's latest adventure.

This Tuesday, February 25, the host has made one of his biggest dreams come true:becoming the third Spaniard to travel to space. A goal he has achieved thanks to Calleja en el espacio, a docuseries produced by Mediaset España and Amazon Prime Video.

| X, @blueorigin

As the hosts of Informativos Telecinco have assured, the mission has ultimately been a complete success. Proof of this are the first images of Jesús Calleja after his space journey.

Upon returning to Earth,María Jesús's son couldn't contain his excitement when stepping off the spacecraft. There is no doubt that these days have been marked by intensity and nerves, especially for his family and closest circle.

| Mediaset

However, one of the people who has suffered the most from Jesús Calleja's space journey is undoubtedly his mother. But now she can breathe easy after seeing the adventurer safe and sound.

Informativos Telecinco Shares Live the First Statements from María Jesús, Jesús Calleja's Mother

Although she is already accustomed to Jesús Calleja's travels, María Jesús has experienced this space adventure with particular anguish. In fact, she hasn't hesitated to describe the last few weeks of her life as "a terrible season".

| Mediaset

However, this feeling has completely changed when she saw her son return to Earth in perfect condition. Something she revealed in front of the Informativos Telecinco cameras.

"Now I'm calmer, I can laugh. Now I'm great, I'm new... I'm, well, euphoric and eager to see my son," María Jesús assured.

Additionally, after stating that "she's calmer" since seeing her son on television, Jesús Calleja's mother made a confession: "For me, today is living."

Meanwhile, María Jesús wanted to share with the entire Informativos Telecinco audience what happened when she saw the adventurer land on solid ground. According to her, a connection occurred between them:

"As soon as I saw Jesús come out, I did cry. He made the same gestures as I did... As if we had been communicating, he's just like me. I grabbed my head, put my hands like this[in a prayer position]... He did exactly the same as I did without seeing each other."

Finally, María Jesús assured that after this distressing experience, "I won't be as worried as I have been until now because I've had a very hard time."