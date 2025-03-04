Cold Shower for Camilo Blanes, Now Sheila Devil: 'his Mother Can't…'

Camilo Blanes, also known as Sheila Devil, has just received a new and unexpected blow from Carmen Morales. Rocío Dúrcal's daughter has had no problem speaking out about his latest statements: "His mother can't do anything because he's not listening to her."

Just a few days ago, all the alarms went off again around Camilo Sesto's heir, all due to the latest and concerning interview he gave to Pronto.

| Europa Press, Instagram, @hercitycallale

That day, in addition to making it very clear once again that he is a woman, Camilo Blanes left the journalist speechless by claiming that Lourdes Ornelas is not his "mother". "I am Rocío Dúrcal's daughter," Sheila Devil stated firmly.

Statements that, as expected, have caused quite a stir around him. So much so that now Carmen Morales has had no problem speaking out about it in front of Europa Press cameras:

| Europa Press

"His mother, unfortunately, can't do anything because he's not listening to her. So, what he says about Rocío Dúrcal is something that shouldn't be taken seriously... It's nonsense compared to the seriousness of his situation."

Camilo Blanes, Also Known as Sheila Devil, Receives a New and Unexpected Blow: "It's One After Another"

Years ago, before Camilo Sesto's passing, Sheila Devil had a very close bond with Rocío Dúrcal and her daughters. For this reason, and judging by her statements, there is no doubt that Carmen Morales is truly concerned about him.

A sentiment that has been reflected in her statements to the aforementioned news agency. So much so that, when asked about Camilo Blanes's claim about Rocío Dúrcal, she made it clear that neither she nor her siblings were bothered:

| Instagram, @sheiladevil

"What can we say? That Rocío Dúrcal is his mother? But, please, what nonsense is that. We need to focus on what really matters. That boy is not well, and they should be concerned about helping him instead of continuing to fuel those absurd speculations."

With these words, Carmen has made it very clear that she was not at all offended by Camilo Blanes's statements about Rocío Dúrcal. She perfectly understands that Sheila Devil is going through a difficult stage in her life and needs help from those closest to her.

Before ending her conversation with the reporters, the artist's daughter took the opportunity to express her great concern for Lourdes Ornelas's son:

"More things have happened to him, I think I also heard that he had been arrested, and I don't know what else, one after another. The skateboard, well, it's just nonstop and it's a shame... I feel very sorry for Camilo. Hopefully, someone will come along who isn't his mother, because right now he's taken a dislike to her."