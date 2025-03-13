Beatriz Rico Reveals What No One Imagined About 'Supervivientes': 'Not a Single Minute'

After voluntarily leaving Survivors 2025, Beatriz Rico has revealed what no one imagined about her stay in Honduras. "It was going to be impossible for me to sleep even a single minute," the actress assured the viewers.

It was last Sunday, March 9, when all alarms went off around the contestant. That day, Sandra Barneda announced in the first gala of Connection Honduras that, less than 72 hours after starting the adventure, the performer had activated the abandonment protocol.

As Beatriz Rico explained, the reason was none other than the lack of sleep: "The biggest fear I had was not sleeping because I am a very light sleeper. The conditions are hostile, and if I go with a light sleep, it has multiplied by a thousand."

However, it wasn't until Tuesday, March 11, when she revealed the whole truth about her departure from the new edition of Survivors. An abandonment that has been heavily criticized and questioned on social media:

"In such adverse conditions, the problem was going to multiply in such a way that it was going to make it impossible for me to sleep even a single minute. If you don't sleep, the body reaches a point where it collapses... You can't go without sleeping. I already noticed that my vision was starting to fail, my ears were ringing..."

Beatriz Rico Unexpectedly Reveals the Reasons Why She Left Survivors

In an attempt to silence all the rumors related to the organization's dubious intervention, Beatriz Rico stepped forward to tell the whole truth. She did so during the first broadcast of Survivors: No Man's Land, a program presented by Carlos Sobera.

After assuring that she decided to leave the competition because "it was going to be impossible for me to sleep even a single minute," the actress broke her silence again. But this time she did it for Telecinco's website.

"I knew that sleep was a problem for me, but I never ever thought it would be the trigger that would make me leave the list. I canceled my theater tour thinking I would be there for three months, it caught me by surprise," Beatriz Rico assured, off-camera from Survivors 2025.

Meanwhile, the former contestant also revealed the reflection she had before making the decision to leave this experience. "I knew I couldn't continue when my vision started to fail, I had ringing in my ears, and I was very dizzy," the actress clarified.

A sensation that Beatriz Rico describes as "being in a video game and it seems like everything is happening from the outside." "That's when I said, I think this is my limit," she added.