Suso Álvarez's Unexpected Reaction to the Big News Marieta Gave Him

Marieta has surprised everyone again. Last Tuesday, the influencer decided to make a radical change to her image with a makeover that left her followers speechless. But if anyone was truly shocked, it was her partner, Suso Álvarez.

From early in the morning, Marieta hinted at what was coming. "Today I'm finally changing my look, let's see if we like it," she announced on her social media with great anticipation. The young woman put herself in the hands of professionals, and for hours they worked on her hair to give it a completely renewed look.

| iammarieta_, Instagram

The process wasn't quick because seven hours of hairdressing were necessary to achieve the desired result. When everything was ready, Marieta didn't take long to share her transformation with her followers. But what no one imagined was Suso Álvarez's reaction upon seeing his girlfriend's new look.

Marieta Gives Suso Álvarez Big News About Her Makeover

Marieta Díaz, excited and eager to surprise him, approached him with a direct question: "Look at my new hair after seven hours at the hairdresser, what have I done?" But Suso's response was completely unexpected. "Did you style it, two highlights?" he asked, leaving Marieta completely bewildered.

| Instagram, iammarieta_

The influencer couldn't believe what she was hearing: "Don't you see anything?" she insisted with a mix of surprise and amusement. Suso, trying to get out of the predicament, opted for a foolproof compliment: "You look very pretty, that I do see." His comment immediately made Marieta laugh, who couldn't help but joke about the situation.

After the amusing moment, Marieta explained to her followers in detail the changes she had made. She not only underwent a straightening treatment to have a more polished mane but also decided to trim her hair and return to her natural color: brunette.

Suso Álvarez Hasn't Noticed What Marieta Has Done to Her Hair

The result has delighted her followers, who quickly filled social media with messages of support and praise. However, Suso's reaction has been the most talked about.

| Instagram, @iammarieta_

Many have empathized with him, claiming that it's classic in couples not to notice makeovers. Others, however, have applauded his ability to get by with a timely compliment.

What is clear is that Marieta has once again captured everyone's attention with her charisma and spontaneity. Suso, even though he didn't notice the change immediately, has once again shown the affection and admiration he feels for her.