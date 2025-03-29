Isa Pantoja Leaves Asraf Beno Speechless After Revealing Her Latest Decision

Isa Pantoja has once again surprised everyone with an unexpected announcement. The daughter of Isabel Pantoja, who is living one of the happiest stages of her life, has used her social media to share a medical revelation about her health. A piece of news that has left her husband, Asraf Beno, speechless.

A few weeks away from giving birth to her second child, the first with Asraf Beno, Isa has wanted to keep her followers informed about her day-to-day life. Last Tuesday, Isa turned to her social media to share how she is feeling and to share news that no one expected.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

In her post, Isa explained that, after several days of bad weather, she has finally been able to resume her workouts. "Today I had to train a bit and stretch because since the weather has been bad, I haven't been able to go out to the garden to do my regular workouts. But now it's sunny, and from now on, I will be able to," she commented.

Isa Pantoja, Without Asraf Beno, Talks About Her Visual Health Status

However, what has caught the most attention was the confession she made afterward. Isa Pantoja revealed that she has decided something related to her eye health.

"I went to get glasses because I've said it several times, I have myopia. If you run into me on the street and I don't greet you, it's because I can't see well, not because I'm rude, but because I can't distinguish features," she confessed naturally.

| @isapantojam, Instagram

This revelation left Asraf Beno completely speechless. Although the model hasn't commented on it, it's evident that he must be happy with his wife's move. Taking care of her visual health is a priority, and now Isa will be able to see everything around her more clearly.

Asraf Beno Is Isa Pantoja's Fundamental Pillar

The reactions from her followers didn't take long to arrive. Many sent her messages of support and affection, celebrating and appreciating her sincerity. Myopia is a common problem, and the naturalness with which Isa has shared it has been very well received by her fans.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

As the birth of her baby approaches, Isa continues to share every detail of this special stage with her followers. Without a doubt, the influencer is enjoying this moment to the fullest and taking care of herself in every aspect to be in the best possible condition.

Now, with her new glasses, Isa will be able to enjoy every moment with total clarity. A change that will undoubtedly bring her many benefits and that her family celebrates with her.