Nobody expected Raquel Bollo's confession about Anabel Pantoja on 'Y ahora Sonsoles'

The program Y ahora Sonsoles has surprised everyone with unexpected statements from Raquel Bollo. The businesswoman and television collaborator was interviewed at the International Flamenco Fashion Show (SIMOF), where she spoke about Anabel Pantoja and her recent motherhood. Nobody imagined that Bollo, a regular face on Mediaset, would agree to speak on a competitor's platform, but she did, and her words have sparked much discussion.

Raquel Bollo began her intervention by making it clear that she didn't want to delve too deeply into the matter. "I'm going to be brief because it's a topic that shouldn't be talked about much," she expressed firmly. Despite her initial warning, her words were enough to silence any rumors about Anabel and David's situation as parents of little Alma.

"Anabel and David love their daughter above all else, she is a cherished and loved girl," Raquel assured. With this statement, she wanted to put an end to any speculation about the family.

Nobody expected Raquel Bollo's confession about Anabel Pantoja

But it was her next sentence that caused the greatest impact. "I just want to say: Where is the girl? That says it all," she declared.

These words have been interpreted as a strong statement that everything is in order. Alma is at home with her parents, and that's all that matters.

Social media reacted immediately. Raquel's confession has been analyzed in detail by the program's followers and the media. Many have pointed out that this gesture shows that, despite the television differences between networks, there are topics that transcend any media rivalry.

The fact that Raquel Bollo spoke on Y ahora Sonsoles has been one of the great surprises of the moment. Her presence on Atresmedia has drawn attention, as she is usually seen on Telecinco platforms.

Raquel Bollo defends Anabel Pantoja in any media outlet

Nobody expected her to give statements on a program outside her usual television environment. This detail has caused speculation about a possible change in her relationship with Mediaset. Could it mean an opening to new collaborations? For now, we can only wait.

Meanwhile, Anabel Pantoja's family remains focused on their new stage. Alma's arrival has been a moment of happiness for everyone.

And with Raquel's words, any doubt about the little one's stability has been dispelled. The girl is where she should be. And that, as Bollo said, says it all.