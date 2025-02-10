No One Expected What Raquel Bollo Has Said About David Rodríguez: 'He Needs...'

Raquel Bollo has debuted as a collaborator on TardeAR, causing a stir with her initial statements about David Rodríguez. The businesswoman has denied speculations about a crisis with Anabel Pantoja, assuring that the relationship remains strong. Additionally, she explained that David's move to Córdoba is not due to any relationship issues but rather a personal need.

"He needs to gather strength to go back," Bollo stated, emphasizing that David has had a challenging few weeks. According to the collaborator, the new father is seeking support from his family to cope with the pressure. She also insisted that the relationship between David and Anabel remains stable despite the rumors.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Since the birth of their daughter Alma, Anabel and David have been the subject of intense media attention. The hospitalization of the little one and the subsequent judicial investigation have increased interest in the couple. How are they facing this situation, and what are their next steps?

Nobody Expected What Raquel Bollo Has Said About David Rodríguez

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have experienced weeks of great exposure following Alma's birth. The little one was hospitalized for 18 days, generating a wave of speculation about the family situation. Additionally, the investigation by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has kept the couple in the spotlight.

This has multiplied the media interest in the couple, who have had to face countless rumors and speculations. Raquel Bollo wanted to put an end to these rumors, assuring that the relationship between them is stronger than ever.

These rumors increased when it was announced that they had decided to handle their case defense separately. Regarding this, Bollo wanted to make it clear that the couple believes it is the best decision for everyone. "It's very difficult to remove the label once it's placed on you; they are in the hands of professionals, and if their defense goes separately, it will be for the best," she explains.

| @TardeAR, Telecinco

Additionally, Bollo explained that although the couple is facing a challenging time, they remain united. "I've seen unity, affection, and nothing unusual," she stated, dismissing any theories of distancing. For her, the situation they face as new parents is enough reason to need space and support.

According to her, David has decided to move to Córdoba to be close to his family and regain strength. However, this has been interpreted as a sign of distancing by some.

The Difficult Situation of David Rodríguez

The move of David Rodríguez to Córdoba has caused varied interpretations in the media. Some see it as a separation from Anabel, while others consider that he seeks stability. Raquel Bollo, however, has defended that it is a necessary decision.

David has resumed his job as a physiotherapist, seeking normalcy amid the media whirlwind. "He will have more family in Córdoba," Bollo pointed out, suggesting that the support of his close circle is key. The collaborator insisted that there is no reason to be alarmed about his relationship with Anabel.

| Europa Press

The legal and media pressure has been a determining factor in David's decision to move to Córdoba. "Minds need to be refreshed," Bollo reiterated, emphasizing that the distance doesn't indicate a crisis. Rather, it is part of a strategy to better face the situation they are experiencing.

Additionally, Raquel Bollo wanted to put into context the pressure David faces, who is not used to media attention. "If it has been hard for Anabel, imagine for him," the collaborator expressed. The businesswoman insisted that the young man needs a break and the support of his family to continue.

Raquel Bollo clarified that David Rodríguez's departure doesn't mean a crisis with Anabel Pantoja, but rather a personal need. The TardeAR collaborator insisted that the couple remains united despite the media pressure. With the legal future hanging in the air, it remains to be seen how their situation evolves in the coming months.