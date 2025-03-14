No One Expected Pope Francis's Latest Decision from the Hospital

Pope Francis remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, and although his health is the main focus of attention, there are certain details that do not go unnoticed. Significant dates are approaching on his calendar, but for now, it seems the Pontiff has overlooked them. At least, this is what he has conveyed with absolute silence on his social media after some days of activity.

Yesterday, Pope Francis marked 12 years of his pontificate. Undoubtedly, a sufficiently significant date to have shown signs of life. In fact, he has been doing so since he was admitted on February 14.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis, for example, has broken his silence with writings on Ash Wednesday or to show solidarity with the floods in Argentina. He also sent an audio message of thanks that was heard throughout St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. All this to demonstrate that, despite his delicate health, his mission remains intact.

This Is the Gesture by Pope Francis That Has Sparked Concern

Hence, many of the faithful have now become concerned about his silence. Marking 12 years of pontificate could be reason enough to reappear and send a message. It is an important and relevant date in his professional and, above all, personal trajectory.

Even so, Pope Francis has chosen silence and has not shared any reflection or text about his anniversary. But from the Vatican, they have dispelled any doubts about his health. Once again, they have assured that the Pontiff had a "quiet night".

This is the pattern that has been accumulating for days. It seems that the situation is normalizing and that the respiratory crises have ceased. While it is true that he still needs help to breathe, it has never been invasive or concerning.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Pope Francis's Health Is Improving Favorably

Meanwhile, dozens of faithful continue to gather every day at the gates of the Vatican to pray for his speedy recovery. Pope Francis's strength and the energy of religion seem to keep him hopeful, and his health is gradually improving. At least, this is what the latest communications from the Holy See suggest.

In any case, many are waiting for a new message or sign from the religious leader to feel more at ease. There is no doubt that if all goes well, Pope Francis will reappear. However, his health and peace of mind are now the most important, so rest and a quiet life are the best medicine.