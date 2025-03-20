Nobody Demanded Paola Olmedo's Confession About Her Cosmetic Surgery: Shocking

Paola Olmedo has left more than one person speechless with the latest and unexpected confession she has made after the result of her latest cosmetic surgery came to light. José María Almoguera's ex has not hesitated to speak out about the latest comments that have been made in this regard.

This Wednesday, March 19, Lecturas magazine featured Paola Olmedo's new physical appearance on its cover. Additionally, through an exclusive interview, the young woman shared all the details about her time in the operating room.

Now, just a few hours later, Paola Olmedo has reappeared in Madrid, a moment that a Europa Press team wanted to take advantage of to ask her how she is currently feeling.

"Very well, honestly. Everything I had to comment on is there, and today the doctor is going to speak a little bit; he can explain absolutely everything I've had done."

At that moment, the reporter from the mentioned agency wanted to share with Paola Olmedo the comment that has been most repeated since her new appearance was revealed.

As the communicator assured her, many consider that her features are now very similar to those of the Campos clan. Comments that Paola Olmedo has taken with humor.

"I don't mind! It doesn't offend me at all, but there's the joke, and that's it. Those things don't make me angry," José María Almoguera's ex assured amid laughter.

However, Paola Olmedo's attitude changed when reporters mentioned her cosmetic surgery again. More specifically, the health problems she has been dealing with all this time.

"Yes, quite a bit... In several little things. So, I think the best person to explain that to you is the doctor. I mean, he won't leave you with any doubts," she replied discreetly.

Although on this occasion Paola Olmedo was very cautious when talking about her surgical intervention, in her exclusive she shared all kinds of details about it:

"Three surgeons operated on me a month and a week ago, for six and a half hours. Long before the digestive problems, I had hearing problems, it affected my throat and ear. As the years go by, it gets worse, and you stop hearing... Either you have surgery, or you go deaf."