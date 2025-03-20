Frederik and Mary of Denmark: The Rumors About Margrethe II's Son Are True

Every move by King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark is scrutinized closely, and rightly so. Since their ascension to the throne, they have been the center of attention, not only for their representative role but also for the decisions they make.

However, one question seems to emerge constantly: Do we really need such an expensive monarchy? The expenses of the royal family continue to be a source of controversy.

It is true that the monarchy is expected to symbolize unity and tradition. However, the constant questioning of their economic decisions reveals a concerning disconnect with current times.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Frederik and Mary of Denmark Are in the Eye of the Storm

The latest controversy that has shaken the Danish Royal House concerns the amount of money Frederik and Mary have spent during their first year on the throne. It has been revealed that the royal family has used more than 6.3 million euros on goods and services.

A figure that has caused a strong reaction in public opinion. This expense is not just a number; it is the result of an economic allocation that the Government returns to them in terms of the taxes they pay on the products they purchase.

That is, they are exempt from paying the 25% VAT, which allows the total amount of their spending to be even higher. For many, this type of practice raises doubts about whether the monarchy really needs to justify such a level of spending.

| Europa Press

But the salary increase has also been one of the most controversial decisions. After Frederik's ascension to the throne, an increase in his salary was approved. This salary increase has raised many eyebrows, especially considering the current economic context.

Frederik's salary, which was previously kept at a moderate range, has experienced a notable rise. A fact that many interpret as a reflection of the new economic burden that his reign implies.

This increase has not only been a surprise but also a focus of criticism. In a context where the monarchy is expected to set an example of moderation, this type of salary movement creates a contrast with the reality of many Danish citizens.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Queen Margrethe II Can No Longer Do Anything

To these 6.3 million euros, other unaccounted expenses must be added, such as the salaries of the royal family's employees and the maintenance costs of their residences. These elements significantly increase the monarchy's spending.

All this in a scenario where Frederik and Mary of Denmark not only have to deal with the pressure of their position but also with the growing criticism of their extravagance. In recent months, the excessive spending of the monarchs has become a key point of discussion.

| Europa Press

As Frederik and Mary complete their first year on the throne, it seems that the Danish monarchy faces an increasingly palpable dilemma: Is it necessary to maintain this level of spending and increase salaries in a sensitive economic context?

The monarchy is called to be a symbol of unity and stability. However, its tendency toward excesses raises questions about whether this image remains valid in times of economic uncertainty.