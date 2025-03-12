No One Expected What María del Monte Told Pablo Motos about Her Mother

María del Monte visited the set of El Hormiguero to talk about her latest great achievement. A recognition that has brought María del Monte much joy. For her, it has been a very special triumph in her career that she wanted to share live with Pablo Motos.

In front of Pablo Motos, the singer confessed that she had been waiting for this moment for years. "It was about time, every year it was... the wolf is coming, the wolf is coming and they never gave it to me," she said with her characteristic sense of humor. Her emotion was evident throughout the interview.

But in addition to celebrating her award, the Medal of Andalusia, María del Monte wanted to remember her mother. She passed away in 2021, and the artist acknowledged how much she missed her on this important day. "That day I missed my mother a lot," she confessed with nostalgia.

Nobody Expected What María del Monte Told Pablo Motos

What nobody expected was the surprising revelation she made about herself. In the middle of the conversation, the singer revealed an unknown detail about her mother.

"That day when they gave the medals was the day my mother, who was always very polite, never said a bad word, that day she completely transformed. It was the day she spewed the most crap," she recounted with laughter.

María del Monte explained that she became completely unrecognizable. "She would say: 'crap for this one, crap for this one,'" she revealed.

A comment that sparked laughter on the set. With these words, she wanted to remember the great wish she fulfilled. What thrilled her the most was that her daughter received the medal.

María del Monte Confirms on El Hormiguero That She Has Fulfilled Her Dream

Finally, that wish has come true: María del Monte has achieved the recognition she had long awaited. Although her mother is no longer here, her memory was present at all times. The artist has once again demonstrated her great sense of humor and her unconditional love for her family.

Without a doubt, it was an interview full of emotions. She celebrated her award and shared an unexpected anecdote that Pablo Motos appreciated.

María del Monte excelled on El Hormiguero with her naturalness, her closeness, and her great humor. A moment that, without a doubt, her followers will not easily forget.