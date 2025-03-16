Jessica Bueno Is Speechless: The Mole in Luitingo Is Finally Revealed

The relationship between Jessica Bueno and Luitingo, after breaking up their romance, has taken an unexpected turn. Luitingo and Jessica Bueno had decided to end things amicably, but everything has blown up. Now, a new piece of information has shaken the media landscape: the identity of the person who leaked Luitingo's audio has been revealed.

Everything happened on the show ¡De Viernes!, where Jessica Bueno sat down to talk openly about her emotional state after the breakup. But what she didn't expect was to face some audios of her ex-partner talking with his circle about her and her children.

The airing of those recordings was a turning point. The possibility of maintaining a respectful and calm relationship after the separation vanished in an instant.

Luitingo Spoke About Jessica Bueno's Family

The origin of those audios has been one of the great mysteries since they came to light. But now, the show TardeAR has managed to contact someone from Luitingo's circle, who has offered a shocking revelation.

"The conversation that was recorded and played for her was done in her own home. It was done by someone from her family in the living room. They've betrayed him, his own family," this close source stated.

A confession that changes the entire landscape. Luitingo has been betrayed from his closest circle. No one suspected that the person responsible for the leak could be a direct family member of the singer.

The same source has also revealed Luitingo's current feelings after this scandal. "The only thing I can tell you is that he wants to be left alone," Luitingo's friend confessed.

Luitingo Wants to Focus on His Career After Leaving Jessica Bueno

"He says the media won't leave him alone and that all he wants is to focus on his music. He doesn't want to know anything about relationship troubles, he doesn't want conflict issues," this close person explained.

A piece of news that undoubtedly surprised Jessica Bueno as much as Luitingo himself. Neither of them imagined that the person who recorded the conversation was within the artist's closest circle. Now, the question that remains is: how will Luitingo react to this family betrayal?

Meanwhile, the controversy continues to grow. What seemed like a calm separation has turned into one of the most talked-about soap operas of the moment. We will have to wait to see if Luitingo takes any action against the person who broke his trust or if he prefers to focus on his music.