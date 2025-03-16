U-turn in Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido's Saga: Everything Is Confirmed

The scandal erupted when the conversation between Joaquín Sánchez and adult content creator Claudia Bavel came to light. The news spread like wildfire, and speculations about his marriage to Susana Saborido quickly emerged. But a new twist has surprised everyone: Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido are still together despite everything.

In the midst of the media storm, the footballer has been photographed with his wife. An image published by Javier de Hoyos has sparked discussion.

| Instagram, @susanayj7

In the snapshot, they are seen walking together, arm in arm and in good spirits. A scene that has changed many people's perceptions.

U-turn in the Saga of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido

The photograph was taken in Seville, in the middle of a bachelorette party. Despite the controversy surrounding them, the couple walked with complete normalcy.

This is how those who witnessed the scene describe it. "They looked happy," commented the bachelorette in the Ni que fuéramos video.

| TikTok, @javihoyosmartinez

The young woman explained to Lecturas magazine what happened: "My friends were taking a picture of me when they walked by," she recounted. "They walked with complete normalcy, they looked at us because we were causing a scene. I told them, 'you're the best,' and they thanked me with a smile, just as friendly as always."

This unexpected episode has changed the narrative about their relationship. Just a few days ago, María Patiño revealed on Ni que fuéramos that Susana had asked for a divorce. The news shocked their followers, but now, the published image shows a different reality.

Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido Show Their Love on the Streets of Seville

The couple's warm and natural gesture has dispelled the rumors of a crisis. Their complicity amidst the media frenzy makes it clear that they are moving forward. What many thought was the end of their story might not be after all.

| Instagram, @susanayj7

The saga of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido has taken an unexpected turn. The image has served as proof that, at least for now, they remain united.

What happens in the coming days will remain a mystery. But what is certain is that this story still has much to tell.