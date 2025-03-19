No One Expected King Felipe's Decision Regarding the DANA Victims in Valencia

King Felipe has once again moved everyone with the determination he has shown toward those affected by the DANA: returning to Valencia. Specifically, this very Wednesday, the king is expected to attend the bullring to enjoy a bullfight with a charitable touch.

The king's presence at this bullfighting event is a gesture of solidarity and support toward those who suffered the consequences of this natural disaster. As it has been known, the visit is private and symbolizes how Felipe continues to be connected with the victims.

King Felipe Moves with His Gesture toward Those Affected by the DANA

Everything is ready for Valencia to experience its big day this Wednesday, March 19, with the burning of the Fallas. But before seeing the monuments that have invaded the streets for four days burn, King Felipe has an unavoidable appointment. An appointment where those affected by the DANA are the protagonists.

The decision that the king has made with the victims of the DANA is to return to Valencia on a private trip to see a bullfight. Today, the capital of Turia's bullring will host masters Ramón Collado and Borja Jiménez within the framework of the Fallas Fair. It is an event with a charitable touch where the memory of the DANA victims will be very present.

In fact, 3,500 affected people will be able to attend the bullfight for free thanks to the tickets provided by the Legislature de Valencia. Alongside all of them will be King Felipe, who will visit the Valencia bullring for the first time. An act, undoubtedly noteworthy, that highlights the king's involvement with the victims.

This trip takes place a week after King Felipe and Letizia once again set foot in Valencia. The reason for that visit was to meet with several organizations to learn how the reconstruction efforts were progressing. The kings were received with cheers and applause, thus showing how grateful the Valencian people are for all the affection they have received.

King Felipe Does Not Forget Those Affected by the DANA

King Felipe's first visit to Paiporta after the DANA was forever marked in the current head of state's memory. On that occasion, citizens heckled his presence, but he, far from leaving, stayed to listen to the victims' testimonies.

His composure and know-how showed that Felipe was deeply affected by the testimonies of what happened on that October 29. Since then, the Royal House's involvement with Valencia has been constant. Both he and Letizia have traveled to the capital of Turia on numerous occasions, even with their daughters.

They were also present at the funeral organized for the deceased and have shown their constant support. The queen, in fact, has worn clothing and jewelry made by some of those affected by the DANA in her outfits.

Now, King Felipe once again makes a nice gesture by stepping for the first time into the bullring on Xàtiva Street on a special day. This very night will mark the end of Valencia's grand festival with the burning of the Fallas. A festival marked by rain, but as this year's motto says, it has not been able to extinguish the Valencians' fire.

Thus, it is expected that Felipe will share the stands with those 3,500 affected by the DANA who have been invited to watch the performance. A very emotional moment that will serve as a tribute to the victims and a recognition of the survivors' struggle.