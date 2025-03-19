The Worst Rumors About Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa Are Confirmed: Piqué Already Knew

After her breakup with Gerard Piqué, Shakira has publicly shown great sadness, appearing hurt by his infidelity with Clara Chía. The Colombian singer, who had completely devoted herself to her relationship with the footballer, seemed to be a victim of betrayal.

However, what few remember is that the situation was not so different for her ex, Antonio de la Rúa, whom Shakira was also unfaithful to at one point. The relationship between Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa ended more than ten years ago.

The Worst Rumors About Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa Are Confirmed

The end of their relationship was not amicable; the singer fell in love with Gerard Piqué, leaving behind a story that seemed destined for success. However, that same story took an unexpected turn when Shakira's infidelity with Piqué was confirmed.

The news of the "wakarumor" in Barcelona still resonates in the collective memory, when the singer denied being with the footballer while still being linked to Antonio. Those times of lies and deceit marked a breakup that seemed definitive.

Nevertheless, as often happens in relationships, time brings second chances. Surprisingly, after more than a decade, Antonio de la Rúa has returned to Shakira's life.

Curiously, their reunion has not been exclusively for personal reasons, but also professional. According to journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the Argentine businessman has returned to work with the singer as her manager.

This return has sparked all kinds of speculation, with some media pointing to the possibility of a romantic reconciliation. All this, after Shakira went through a tough separation from Gerard Piqué, the father of her two children.

"We have discovered that she has hired him, that she is working again with her ex Antonio de la Rúa. Whom she cheated on with Gerard Piqué," shared Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez on the TV3 program Col·lapse.

Shakira's New Life After Separating from Gerard Piqué

Antonio's return is not only linked to business but also to their reunion at recent events, such as Shakira's concert in Buenos Aires. This reappearance has made it clear that, in the professional realm, second chances exist.

It will be necessary to wait and see if, over time, something more develops between them in the sentimental realm. For now, everything seems focused on the business side.