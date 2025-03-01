No One Expected What José Saborido Has Said About Susana Saborido: 'it's Very...'

José Saborido, brother of Susana Saborido, has broken his silence on television. For the first time, he has given an interview to talk about Joaquín Sánchez's wife and has left everyone surprised. No one imagined what he was going to reveal about her.

Thus, in addition to revealing that his brother-in-law has been unfaithful to his sister on numerous occasions, he has given a rather harsh description of her. Hence, he has stated that "she is very special" and that "she stays with her husband because she prioritizes having a peaceful life in the economic aspect".

| Telecinco

José Saborido Breaks His Silence and Unveils Joaquín Sánchez's Infidelities

Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido have been in the media spotlight for days after some of his messages came to light, having steamy conversations with Claudia Bavel. In response, the couple has reacted by showing unity and stating that they still love each other.

In the last few hours, as if that weren't enough, José Saborido, the brother of the ex-footballer's wife, has appeared on the scene. For the first time, he spoke on television, specifically on ¡De Viernes!, to challenge the marriage.

He did so by highlighting that the Betis player has been unfaithful to his wife on numerous occasions and that she knows it. Hence, on more than one occasion "he has slept on the couch".

José Saborido Reveals the Most Unexpected and Harsh Details About Susana Saborido

In addition to the revelations about the marital dynamics, José Saborido offered a description of Susana that has surprised many. It showed that he doesn't feel much affection for her.

So much so that he stated: "My sister stays with her husband because she prioritizes having a peaceful life in the economic aspect. She wants to enjoy life and not lack anything".

To which José added: "She is very special. For example, my children, who are 5 and 6 years old, have seen her twice in their lives".

As if that weren't enough, he took the opportunity to highlight that she doesn't maintain a good relationship with Joaquín's family. He did so by saying: "In my brother-in-law's family home, she hasn't entered for many years because they don't speak. His mother, Ani, is a charming woman and a good person, but my sister can't stand her".

"There have been many problems because he has a habit of helping his family every Christmas by giving them a good gift: €60,000. And he has to do it secretly because if my sister finds out, there are major problems".

| Atresmedia

To which José Saborido added: "She closed her circle with her husband, her daughters, and her friends. The rest don't matter to her. She likes the good life, not lacking anything, top-level, living well".

"She likes fame, she likes to stand out and, in fact, little by little, she is getting into television. She likes to call the shots, always. She is the one who rules in the relationship, at least at home, because then he does what he wants".

| Atresmedia

José Saborido's statements have caused a great stir in media and social media. While some criticize the public exposure of family matters, others consider it brave that he has shared his version of events. The public image of Joaquín and Susana, which has always appeared solid and united, is now questioned by these revelations.

His words have sparked debate about the true nature of their marriage and the priorities each has within the relationship. Only time will tell how these revelations will affect the couple and their family environment.