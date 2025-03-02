Gloria Camila Ortega Confirms the Best News About José Ortega Cano: 'incredible'

José Ortega Cano has brought joy to his entire family. He is in great health after his dramatic fall in the Madrid metro. This was confirmed by Gloria Camila Ortega through her social media confirming that José Ortega attended her birthday and that she had an: "Incredible" time.

Last weekend, the former bullfighter managed to gather his three children for a very special meeting. The reason couldn't have been better: the celebration of his youngest son's birthday.

| Instagram, @gloriacamilaortega

The event took place at the BrasaYLeña Restaurant in San Sebastián de los Reyes. It was a heartwarming gathering filled with smiles and emotional moments. The family immortalized the day with a photograph that reflects the good harmony among them.

José Ortega Cano Enjoys Spending Time with Gloria Camila Ortega and All His Children

Despite the difficult times Ortega Cano has gone through, he was seen in great shape and enjoying the day with his children.

At 71 years old, the bullfighter has shown that his health is in good condition. These haven't been easy times for him. A few months ago he suffered a dramatic accident by falling on the stairs of the Madrid metro.

| Instagram, @gloriacamilaortega

His condition worried those around him, but today it can be said that he is completely recovered. His strength has been evident during these last days.

Since his divorce from Ana María Aldón, Ortega Cano has opted for a much quieter life. He has decided to stay away from media exposure and focus entirely on his children. His family is now his absolute priority.

Gloria Camila Ortega Confirms the Best News About José Ortega Cano

Last Tuesday, February 25, his daughter Gloria Camila Ortega celebrated her birthday party. It was a fun event with a costume theme that surprised everyone. For the occasion, Ortega Cano didn't hesitate to join the party and dressed up like the rest of the guests.

| Instagram, @gloriacamilaortega

Ortega Cano arrived joined by his eldest son, José Fernando, and Marina, a person of his utmost trust. In the images shared by Gloria Camila on social media, the bullfighter appears smiling and relaxed. “Incredible how much fun I had and how people came as urban artists,” the young woman wrote on her Instagram account.

With these words, Gloria Camila has confirmed the best news about her father: José Ortega Cano is in good health, happy, and focused on what is most important to him, his children. News that undoubtedly brings joy to his followers and loved ones.