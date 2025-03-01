Kiko Matamoros Reveals the Truth About Terelu Campos on 'survivors' and Everyone Is Shocked

Telecinco has announced that Terelu Campos will travel to Honduras to be on Supervivientes, a bomb news that has caused reactions of all kinds. Among them is Kiko Matamoros who, hours before the announcement and being aware of it, took a risk by revealing the truth. Yes, uncovering how the Málaga native's time on the reality show will be.

Thus, live on Ni que fuéramos, he made it clear that the Málaga native on the beach "is going to have a breakdown". And not only that, but at the first opportunity, he stated that she would take drastic measures.

The Surprise Announcement: Terelu Campos Heads to Supervivientes

Yesterday, during the program ¡De Viernes!, where Terelu Campos regularly collaborates, a video was broadcast in which the Málaga native confirmed her participation in the Telecinco survival reality show. In the clip, she declared: "This year you'll see me in Honduras, it was the best-kept secret. Although no one expects it, I'm participating in Supervivientes."

This announcement took many by surprise, as according to previous information, the presenter had repeatedly rejected offers to join the contest. Either for personal reasons or health issues.

Kiko Matamoros Takes a Risk and Reveals the Truth About Terelu Campos's Time on Supervivientes

Before the news became official, Kiko Matamoros, a collaborator of Ni que fuéramos, got ahead of the events by knowing what was going to be revealed. Thus, he shared his opinion on how Terelu Campos's stay on the show would be.

He stated that his former colleague from Sálvame "is going to get there, she's going to step on the beach, she's going to have a breakdown. Terror, to the hotel and pampering".

Thus, he hinted that the Málaga native's participation could be brief and that, faced with the difficulties of the environment, she might choose to leave the contest prematurely. Moreover, he suggested that she will only be in the pre-cohabitation and then will express that she wants to leave.

All so that her son-in-law, Carlo Costanzia, can replace her. A young man who by that time would no longer have the electronic ankle bracelet he wears after being convicted of fraud.

A theory based on rumors indicating that the young man would be interested in participating in the reality show once certain legal impediments are solved. Being on that reality show would increase his popularity, improve his public image and, above all, earn him a substantial amount of money.

Kiko Matamoros has thus made his idea clear, thanks to the information he has, but it is not the only one circulating at the moment. There are followers of the program who on social media are stating that Terelu will not be a contestant. And while other participants have been presented as such, it has simply been said of her "that she will travel to Honduras".

Reactions to Terelu Campos's Signing for Supervivientes

The news of Terelu Campos's participation in Supervivientes 2025 has caused a flood of comments. Many users express doubts about her ability to adapt to the harsh conditions of the program, as happened to her sister, Carmen Borrego.

However, others consider it will be very entertaining and fun to see her as she is on the beach. That is, with her strong character and without makeup.

Not to forget that other viewers do not trust that the Málaga native will participate. They have expressed it with comments like this: "I don't believe she will be a full-fledged contestant in this edition".

In summary, the confirmation that the collaborator will be on the island has caused a mix of surprise and skepticism. While some celebrate her courage in accepting the challenge, others doubt her ability to adapt to the demands of the contest. Kiko Matamoros's statements have added a component of controversy to the matter, fueling speculations about the real reason for her participation.

Only time will tell how her adventure in Honduras will unfold. And if she will manage to exceed the expectations and challenges that the reality show poses.