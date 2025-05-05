Alejandra Rubio Breaks Definitively with Terelu Campos and Issues a Warning

Alejandra Rubio hasn't hesitated to openly show the reason for her anger with her mother. Terelu Campos's daughter wasn't pleased that the talk show host has given details about matters related to her life. What has also become very clear is that she doesn't find it appropriate for her to talk about the relationship she keeps with her partner's mother, Mar Flores.

Last week, Alejandra Rubio saw how her mother appeared on the cover of two magazines. María Teresa Campos's eldest daughter, who recently appeared on stage, was more candid than ever. A conversation in which she referred, among other matters, to how her relationship is with her in-law, Carlo Costanzia's mother.

The fact that Terelu, for example, mentioned that Flores congratulated her for Christmas hasn't amused Alejandra Rubio. The young woman has publicly shown her displeasure with her mother on the program where she works.

Alejandra Rubio Shows the Reason for Her Anger with Her Mother

The influencer, confirming that she doesn't want to engage in any media game, also doesn't want other people to be exposed to the same. This is the case of her boyfriend's mother, Carlo Costanzia, whom Terelu Campos mentioned in her most recent interview.

"I don't do these things," Alejandra began saying during her intervention on Vamos a Ver. She continued: "These headlines seem unnecessary to me," she explained, then stated that she doesn't believe explanations need to be given about what happens in her family.

After these words, she confirmed that she already communicated to her mother what she thought about this matter. "She knows the media she works in and that if she talks about these things, they'll make it to the cover, and I don't think it's right," she explained visibly upset.

The young woman believes that her mother "has made a mistake." Although she admitted that she hasn't done it with bad intentions, she thinks that a topic that has already been disproven shouldn't be kept alive. Alejandra Rubio was referring to the supposed enmity between her mother and Mar Flores, which was much talked about in its day.

Alejandra Rubio Makes It Clear She Isn't Willing to Give Details About Her Life

Now, Alejandra just wants to continue with her day-to-day without giving more explanations. A stance that also makes it clear that there is no problem between her mother and her partner's mother.

"We've already said that everything is fine, there's no need to give more explanations about anything. End of story," the talk show host concluded.

In conclusion, José María Almoguera's cousin warned that there are no excuses when the topic to be discussed is related to her, her partner, or someone in her circle. "It's my life, my life comes before any nonsense, and since it's my life, I say that I don't think it's right," Alejandra stated.