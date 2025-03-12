No One Expected the Cover Ana Obregón Starred in with Her Granddaughter, Anita Sandra

Ana Obregón turns 70 focused on caring for her granddaughter, Anita Sandra, and starring in an unexpected cover. In it, Ana is seen holding the little one in her arms while finalizing the details of her birthday party. On March 18, the actress will blow out the candles, while on March 20 it will be Anita's turn.

Alessandro Lequio's ex has shown enthusiasm for the big day to arrive and has almost everything ready for the celebration. While waiting for the day, both have been seen walking hand in hand through a shopping center and enjoying time together.

| RTVE

Ana Obregón Stars in a Last-Minute Update with Anita Sandra

Ana Obregón has returned to the cover of a well-known magazine in the company of Anita Sandra. This time, it is not a posed photo, but rather an image captured of the two of them together while enjoying a family outing. The actress is about to turn 70 and shows that she maintains enviable physical shape.

Proof of this is the image published by the magazine Semana on the cover, where Ana can be seen holding Anita in her arms. The little one will turn two on March 20 and has become the presenter's top priority. Inside the report, it also shows how Lequio's ex enjoys a walk with Anita through a shopping center.

Both took advantage of the time together, and Ana showered her granddaughter with attention. The actress shows the same affection for Anita on her profile as when she thinks no one is watching, showing the authenticity of her feelings. During the walk, the girl walks skillfully, while being closely followed by Ana.

Without a doubt, great vitality from the presenter, able to keep up with her granddaughter without problems. On March 18, Ana will turn 70 and does so in one of her best stages. The arrival of Anita Sandra has given her a renewed zest for life after the sad loss of her son, Álex Lequio.

His memory still remains very present and the television personality refuses to let go of it. In fact, she insists that Anita recognize him as her father despite his absence.

Ana Obregón and Anita Sandra Prepare Their Birthday Parties

Very happy days are approaching in Ana Obregón's life. In just a week, she will blow out the candles, and two days later, it will be Anita Sandra's turn. The girl arrived two years ago in the presenter's life, bringing back her smile and giving her a new purpose in life: to care for her.

From that moment, Ana experienced a metamorphosis that became visible in everything around her. She left behind dark tones and opened the doors to color and light. That light illuminated her path after the harsh losses she experienced in a short time.

A year after Álex's death, the actress lost her mother, one of her great pillars, and had to face another challenge. To this, her father's death in 2022 would also be added. Anita Sandra came to alleviate this immense suffering, making her find the meaning of her life again.

Now, the little one will turn two, and Ana plans to celebrate it in style. She is eager for the big day to arrive and already has almost everything ready. Before Anita blows out the candles, Ana will do so, marking a new year and the beginning of a decade she plans to live to the fullest.