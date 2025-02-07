Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
An elderly man with glasses appears in the foreground while a woman with a hat and a surprised expression is shown in a red circle; a sad emoji with a tear is overlaid on the image.
Surprise on "Y ahora Sonsoles" with what Rappel has revealed about Massiel | Camara Europapress, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

No One Expected Rappel's Confession About Massiel's Cancer on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles'

No one expected the confession that Rappel made on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' about Massiel's lung cancer.

by

Cristo Fernández

On the show Y ahora Sonsoles they discussed the news of the day: the singer Massiel has announced that she has lung cancer. The revelation has shocked the audience and her colleagues in the profession. Rappel, a close friend of Massiel, spoke live about the health issue now affecting the artist.

During the program, it was explained that doctors had already removed part of a lung. Additionally, she would already be undergoing chemotherapy. Massiel's fight against the disease has caused a wave of support and affection in the entertainment world.

The image shows a television program where it is announced that a person named Massiel has lung cancer, with a guest named Rappel commenting on her mood prior to the news.
Sonsoles Ónega talks about Massiel on "Y ahora Sonsoles" | Antena 3

Sonsoles Ónega, the show's host, expressed her admiration and affection for the artist. "She is an essential figure in our lives and our history. We always suffer with everything that happens to Massiel," she confessed emotionally.

Rappel Joins Y ahora Sonsoles to Talk About Massiel

The most impactful moment came when Rappel, a close friend of Massiel, joined live by phone. No one expected his intervention. His voice, filled with emotion, left everyone in the studio speechless.

A red-haired television host appears on a show where news is announced about a person named Massiel, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, while a friend of Massiel, Rappel, expresses his sadness about the news.
Rappel wishes Massiel the best | Antena 3

"Good afternoon, I spoke with her a month ago and she was well, happy, and positive. I couldn't imagine she was going to give this news," the psychic confessed. His words had a great impact among those present.

Rappel Dedicates Some Beautiful Words to Massiel Live

But it wasn't his only confession, Rappel continued speaking with his heart on his sleeve. "I feel it deeply because I love her very much and she is wonderful. I had no idea, I couldn't imagine this news," the psychic made clear.

His unexpected call moved everyone present in the studio. No one expected the psychic to intervene live to dedicate such beautiful words to his great friend. His testimony demonstrated the deep friendship that unites them and touched the audience's heart.

Massiel with blonde hair and jewelry is sitting on a wooden chair. Screenshot from '¡De Viernes!'
Massiel will sit on "¡De Viernes!" | Mediaset

For now, we will be able to see Massiel tonight on the set of ¡De Viernes!, where she will talk about this terrible disease she is currently fighting against.

The news of Massiel's illness has caused a great wave of solidarity. Her followers have shown their support on social media, and her colleagues in the profession have also sent her messages of encouragement. Everyone hopes for her speedy recovery and trusts in her strength to overcome this difficult moment.

➡️ People

More posts: