No one expected what Chayo Mohedano has said about Amador Mohedano's situation.

Chayo Mohedano has surprised everyone in recent hours. She has said some words about her father, Amador Mohedano, that no one expected. Yes, because she has always supported him unconditionally and even, at times, has acted as an impromptu spokesperson for her family.

Specifically, she has been firm and adamant about not wanting to know anything about the problems he has with the property in Chipiona that he inherited from his sister, Rocío Jurado. Regarding this, the singer has stated: "It doesn't concern me."

| Europa Press

Chayo Mohedano surprises with what she has said about Amador Mohedano's problems

Chayo Mohedano is focused on her music, but this doesn't prevent her from occasionally being in the media spotlight because of her family. And this is what has happened now. She has become newsworthy due to the statements she has made about her father.

Everything happened when she went to Seville to attend several SIMOF events. There she kindly attended to Europa Press, who didn't hesitate to ask her about Amador.

Specifically, she was questioned about the problems he is having with the property he inherited from his sister, the Los Naranjos estate. Issues such as the buyer of 50% now asking for more land. They request it in exchange for the Mohedano clan being able to keep the part where the house is located.

Faced with this question, Chayo, who coincided in Seville with her cousin Gloria Camila, surprised with her verbal assertiveness: "I come here to have a good time. I'm not here to make any kind of statements regarding things that, even though he's my father, don't concern me. He has to be the one to talk about these matters."

A stance, hers, that has drawn attention. She had never refused to talk about family matters so categorically.

However, somewhat less tense, she gave the latest update on Amador's health. Specifically, she reassured everyone by saying: "Thank God, he's fine. Having health, he's fine."

| Europa Press

Chayo Mohedano, Amador Mohedano's daughter, gives good news about her music

Beyond family controversies, Chayo Mohedano, who recently suffered a robbery, is focused on her musical career. During her presence at SIMOF, she shared exciting news about her projects. Thus, she explained: "I've produced a couple more songs, which will be released this year."

"And the truth is that I'm very happy." These statements reflect her enthusiasm and dedication to her career, always seeking to offer the best to her audience.

| Redes sociales

It is evident that Rosario Mohedano has chosen to focus on her professional career, maintaining a reserved stance regarding her father's legal problems. This decision underscores her desire to separate her artistic life from family controversies, allowing her to advance in her career without external distractions.

In summary, while Amador Mohedano faces challenges related to the estate inherited from Rocío Jurado, his daughter continues to advance in her musical career. Yes, choosing not to publicly involve herself in her father's legal matters and focusing on her own professional projects.