Ana Rosa Quintana leaves everyone in shock after breaking her golden rule on '¡De Viernes!'

Ana Rosa Quintana has broken her golden rule on ¡De Viernes!. The host sat yesterday on the set of the show to talk about a very special topic: her return to Telecinco's morning slot. After more than a year at the helm of TardeAR, she has announced that she is returning to her morning schedule, something that has filled her with excitement.

Ana Rosa Quintana has always preferred the mornings. Her connection with that time slot is special, and now she returns stronger than ever. Additionally, there is one more reason that makes this comeback even more significant: the 20th anniversary of El programa de Ana Rosa.

The host emotionally recalled how it all started: "I started this show when my children were just over a month old and many things have happened." For her, the years have flown by, and as she confessed: "It seems like it was yesterday."

Ana Rosa Quintana breaks her golden rule on ¡De Viernes!

But what surprised everyone is that Ana Rosa Quintana decided to break her own rule on ¡De Viernes!. She has always been very private about her personal life, but yesterday she made an exception.

With a smile, she revealed: "For the first time I'm going to talk about myself." An unexpected confession that has captured everyone's attention.

Ana Rosa Quintana has been one of the most influential journalists on Spanish television. Her career has been marked by professionalism and closeness to the audience. Despite changes and new challenges, she continues to maintain the same passion for journalism.

She has interviewed politicians, covered historical moments, and has been at the forefront of the country's most relevant news. Her direct style and ability to connect with viewers have made her a reference.

Ana Rosa Quintana confesses she is very happy on ¡De Viernes!

Ana Rosa's return to Telecinco's mornings has been received with enthusiasm by her followers. Her show has been a pillar on television for two decades, and this new chapter promises to be as successful as the previous ones. Yesterday, on ¡De Viernes!, she made it clear that she is ready for this new stage, with the same energy and commitment as always.

This return marks a milestone in her career. Ana Rosa not only returns to her favorite time slot but does so with a consolidated show and a loyal audience.

Her confession on ¡De Viernes! showed a more personal and close side, something unusual for her. Without a doubt, her return to the mornings will be one of the most talked-about events of the television season.