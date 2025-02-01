Carmen Lomana drops the bomb about Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada: 'She really likes...'

Carmen Lomana sat yesterday on the set of ¡De Viernes! to break her silence and talk about her relationship with her former friend, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada. During the interview, Lomana didn't hesitate to reveal unpublished details about her bond with the well-known designer, which seemed to be a solid friendship for more than 20 years. However, the situation changed drastically in recent times, yesterday Carmen Lomana dropped the bomb about Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada after confessing that: "She really likes power."

"In San Sebastián someone told me there was a new designer. At first, we liked seeing each other, although she now says she didn't know me," Carmen began, revealing the beginnings of her friendship with Ágatha. The conversation, which seemed friendly and cordial, gave way to the tensions that arose between them over time.

| Telecinco

The tension grew even more when Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, in a previous program, accused Carmen of trying to "vulture" with her boyfriend, a statement that didn't go unnoticed. Carmen Lomana, visibly surprised by the accusation, replied yesterday with force: "What an ugly word."

Carmen Lomana responds to Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada

"You know I had never heard it, I didn't know what that vulture thing was. It implies that I want to take her boyfriends. How am I going to take her boyfriends? Let her prove it," Carmen confessed.

Carmen's words were clear and direct. She defended her position, denying Ágatha's accusations and questioning the validity of the designer's comments.

| Telecinco

For Carmen, the accusation of trying to "vulture" was not only unfounded but also represented an attack on her integrity. "The only thing she likes is power and being the queen bee," she confessed, making her disagreement with Ágatha's behavior clear.

Despite their friendship having been long-lasting, the relationship between them broke down in recent years. Carmen Lomana, with the sincerity that characterizes her, didn't hesitate to expose the contradictions of her former friend. Casting doubt on Ágatha's previous statements on the set.

Carmen Lomana puts Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada on the ropes

The impact of Carmen's statements has been considerable, the bomb she dropped about Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada is leaving everyone surprised. The socialite not only defended her honor but also revealed the true nature of her friendship with the designer, putting into question the versions Ágatha has been spreading.

| Mediaset

The breakup of a friendship that seemed unbreakable for two decades has been painful for both parties. However, Carmen Lomana's words, which have become a true media bomb, ensure that she will not remain silent in the face of the accusations.

The future of this tense relationship seems uncertain, but what is clear is that the war of statements has only just begun.