No One Expected What Beatriz Rico Has Revealed About Terelu Campos: 'It's Very...'

Beatriz Rico has given an interview in the last few hours to explain the reason for her departure from Supervivientes. Besides talking about her exit, she also took the opportunity to surprise everyone. Yes, because no one expected what she revealed about Terelu Campos, with whom she lived on the island.

Specifically, she revealed with absolute sincerity that she "is a very good companion." She even confessed that she helped her a lot to face all the bad things she experienced in Honduras.

Beatriz Rico, Terelu Campos's Companion, Explains Her Departure

Beatriz Rico surprised everyone when, a few days after the new edition of Supervivientes began, she announced that she was leaving the reality show. Yesterday she wanted to thoroughly clarify her decision by giving an interview on ¡De Viernes!, on Telecinco. She revealed that, essentially, she had left due to an insomnia problem.

Thus, for example, she recounted that "I knew that sleep was going to give me trouble, but I never thought it would be a wall for me. I felt very bad and two things scared me a lot. One, that night would come again and I would see myself the same, as I was already unhinged."

"I was also afraid that they would have to take me out half-fainted. And that my family would see me in a very bad state..."

Additionally, she acknowledged that she suffered from tachycardia and had to receive medical attention. All of this, combined with "I was very dizzy and saw spots," led her to make that decision.

Beatriz Rico Reveals What No One Imagined About Terelu Campos

Besides talking about her exit from the contest, Beatriz Rico surprised the audience by sharing details about her coexistence with Terelu Campos in Supervivientes. She praised the attitude and support she received from her during her stay on the island.

She stated: "She is a very good companion, and I admired her a lot in the contest because she arrived in very bad shape at the reality show. Terelu saw that I wasn't well and helped me. Yes, she made me feel loved and supported."

On the other hand, Beatriz Rico also shared her impressions about another of her companions in the reality show, Pelayo Díaz. Unlike her experience with Campos, the actress described her relationship with the designer as more complex. Moreover, she doubted his sincerity and authenticity in the contest.

She stated: "He is very persuasive and very intelligent when it comes to capturing the attention of the cameras, he is a great strategist. I admit that I don't know when he is telling the truth and when he is not."

"I don't know if the words he said to me were from the heart or because the cameras were nearby. He moves very well in the world of reality shows and knows what to say and when."

Beatriz Rico's departure from the reality show caused various reactions both from the audience and her companions. Some viewers regretted her departure and valued her sincerity in prioritizing her health. Others, however, questioned her decision, considering that she should have tried to adapt more to the program's environment.

Meanwhile, she appeared calm and convinced that she had made the right decision. She stated that, although she would have liked to continue the adventure, she was not willing to compromise her physical and mental well-being. She also thanked the support received from her followers and those who understood the reasons for her departure.