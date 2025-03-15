Ivonne Reyes Leaves Santi Acosta Speechless After Her Harsh Testimony: 'I'm…'

Ivonne Reyes became the main protagonist of the latest broadcast of ¡De Viernes!. The Venezuelan sat on the set of the program to open her heart and share a reality that few imagined. Her testimony left the show's host, Santi Acosta, completely speechless after she confessed, "I feel good, but I have nothing."

With an expression of dismay, Ivonne Reyes confessed that she is going through a difficult economic time. "At this moment I have nothing," she stated with a trembling voice. Her words surprised everyone present on the set; no one expected the model and presenter to reveal such a complicated situation.

Over the years, Ivonne Reyes has been one of the most recognized faces on television. However, live on air, she admitted that her economic stability completely collapsed.

Ivonne Reyes Confesses to Santi Acosta Why She Has Economic Problems

"When I worked on television, I had very high income and lived very well," she explained. But everything changed drastically.

The Venezuelan recounted that she made some financial decisions that led her to lose all her assets. "Due to some bad investments, I lost everything I had," she confessed with regret.

The most shocking detail of the night came when she detailed the magnitude of her financial ruin. "I have no idea how much money I've lost. They did the math, and it was about 10M euros," she said, leaving the audience in shock.

But Ivonne's economic crisis is not only due to bad investments. In her testimony, she recalled another episode that marked her life.

Ivonne Reyes Explains to Santi Acosta What Illness Has Marked Her Life

"My economic problem worsened since I went through an illness, septicemia," she revealed. The infection almost cost her life and prevented her from generating income for a long period. Her debts increased, and her financial situation became unsustainable.

During the interview, the Venezuelan also spoke about her unexpected distancing from the television world. "I don't know if it's called a black hand, but it still sounds very strange to me that they don't call me," she declared with evident bewilderment. Her absence from the media remains a mystery to her, as she has always been a professional much loved by the public.

Santi Acosta, visibly impacted, could barely articulate a word. Ivonne Reyes's confessions left everyone perplexed. Her story is a reminder of how volatile fame and economic stability can be in the entertainment world.