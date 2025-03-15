'¡De Viernes!' Takes a Risk and Unveils the Truth About Edmundo Arrocet: 'Very Bad'

The program ¡De Viernes! took a very surprising step yesterday, leaving viewers speechless. What it did was take a risk and uncover an important and unexpected truth about Edmundo Arrocet.

Specifically, it was Antonio Rossi who wanted to unmask the comedian and reveal one of the lies he has been telling for a long time. What the journalist did was demonstrate that, although he denies it, the Chilean broke up with María Teresa Campos through a message. Moreover, he read it, which included phrases like this: "I'm very bad and I don't want you to say anything or for me to say anything."

| Telecinco

¡De Viernes! Unmasks Edmundo Arrocet by Uncovering the Truth

In 2019, after six years of relationship, Edmundo Arrocet and María Teresa Campos ended their love story. Since then, much has been said about the separation and the terms in which it occurred. Her daughters have always stated that he left their mother through a message, but the Chilean has actively denied it.

Last night the program ¡De Viernes!, on Telecinco, clarified things. Specifically, it was Antonio Rossi who made it clear that Bigote has always lied in that regard. Indeed, he did leave his girlfriend through a WhatsApp message.

Moreover, he and the Mediaset show took a risk by uncovering the truth with evidence. Yes, because the journalist chose to read that WhatsApp message through which Edmundo ended his relationship with the woman from Málaga. He did it after an argument they had shortly before his birthday.

| Telecinco

The message read: "Teresita, I'm very upset about what happened on my birthday, that reaction. I told you I would leave the house, and that's what I'll do. I'll let a few days pass to try to get rid of this anguish and, if you want, meet with you amicably to talk and keep the beautiful memory of your face and your smile."

"Don't write or call me because it will be worse. I'm very bad and I don't want you to say anything or for me to say anything. This is the third time you've said everything to me, and I don't want you to humiliate me anymore."

After reading the message, Rossi stated emphatically: "This is the proof that he broke up with her via WhatsApp." A revelation that supports the version that María Teresa Campos's daughters have maintained since the breakup.

Reactions to What Was Discovered on ¡De Viernes! About Edmundo Arrocet

Carmen Borrego, present on the set to comment on Supervivientes, was asked about the topic. She replied firmly and bluntly: "I'm not the one who has to speak. The one who has to speak, unfortunately, is not here."

Additionally, she sent a message to Edmundo Arrocet equally forceful: "I don't wish him any harm, I wish him all the happiness in the world. The only thing I want is for my mother, at least my mother, to be allowed to rest in peace."

| Telecinco

However, it seems that Carmen's wish is not going to come true. He is writing his memoirs, and it seems that María Teresa will be a key part of them. Moreover, possibly after this public revelation, he won't hesitate to make some kind of statement very soon.

In summary, the revelation made by ¡De Viernes! has shed light on one of the most talked-about controversies in the gossip press. The confirmation that Edmundo Arrocet broke up with his partner through a WhatsApp message contradicts the comedian's previous statements. Therefore, it supports the Campos family's version.