No One Expected What Anita Has Said About Her Reunion with Montoya on 'Survivors'

Anita Williams has finally jumped from the helicopter in Survivors. An experience she had been waiting for since last Tuesday because the storm prevented it at the time, but today the show started with good news for her. Additionally, Anita had some words in Survivors about her reunion with Montoya.

She has finally been able to jump and become an official contestant of the program. From the beginning of the show, Jorge Javier Vázquez wanted to know how she felt.

| Telecinco

Anita, with a big smile, replied sincerely: "Good evening, Jorge, very well, eager to jump." A response that reflected her enthusiasm to start the adventure.

Anita Speaks in Survivors About Her Reunion with Montoya

However, the topic that really surprised everyone was another. In the previous show, Anita confessed that she is still in love with Montoya, her ex. Words that have caused a great stir among the reality show's followers.

Today, Jorge didn't want to miss the opportunity and asked her directly what she would do if she met him again on the island. A question that all the viewers wanted Anita to answer with complete honesty.

| Telecinco

Her response was unexpected: "I haven't thought about it, honestly I don't know how I'm going to react or how he's going to react. We'll have to experience it together."

Nobody Expected What Anita Said About Montoya in Survivors

Nobody expected such an answer because she already knew for a week that she would see her ex-partner again. Even so, she assured that she hasn't thought about the reunion. Words that left the audience puzzled, has she really not thought about it or did she just want to dodge the question?

Social media have exploded with theories about her attitude. Some believe she doesn't want to give clues about what she feels while others think she is preparing for a difficult moment. The truth is that her reunion with Montoya has become one of the most anticipated moments of the reality show.

| Telecinco

Now, all eyes are on what will happen in the coming hours. Will it be an emotional reunion or full of tension? Will she still feel the same for Montoya when she sees him? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, her jump has marked the beginning of her adventure in Survivors. But, undoubtedly, the most shocking is yet to come. We will have to wait to find out what happens.