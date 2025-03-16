Eugenia Osborne's Announcement About Bertín Osborne's New Job: 'It's Very...'

Eugenia Osborne and Miguel Barreiro have been celebrating their love at every possible occasion. About to reach three years of relationship, the couple has continued living a true honeymoon. Although what surprised the most the last time they were seen together were the words Eugenia dedicated to Bertín Osborne about his new job: "He's very happy".

Neither distance nor their demanding schedules have prevented their love from continuing to strengthen. Their story has been one of the most stable in the national scene.

A few days ago, both reappeared at the International Contemporary Art Fair, ARCO, in Madrid. They were radiant and in sync, showing that their relationship is at its best. They strolled among the exhibited works, shared confidences, and made it clear that their happiness is absolute.

Eugenia Osborne, Daughter of Bertín Osborne, Talks About Her Wedding Plans

This summer will mark three years since they were first seen together. Since then, they have built a solid and harmonious relationship.

However, despite the happiness they reflect, Eugenia has revealed that, for now, they haven't considered taking a further step. "We've already taken many steps, but I'm very much about taking it slow and steady, and what will be, will be later on," stated Eugenia Osborne.

With evident confidence, Eugenia has assured that the most important thing for her is the acceptance of her surroundings. "All my family love him very much. He loves my children a lot, and my children love him," she revealed with a smile.

"That's the most important thing," she insisted. With these statements, she made it clear that there is no rush for a formal commitment.

Eugenia Osborne Talks About Bertín Osborne's New Television Project

About her father, Bertín Osborne, and his new project on Tu cara me suena, Eugenia Osborne commented that "he's having a great time." "I was with him two weeks ago, and he told me he was very happy," she assured.

With this appearance at ARCO, Eugenia and Miguel have confirmed that their love remains intact. They have shown that, beyond the rumors, their relationship is based on complicity and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, they continue enjoying the present without rushing into the future. Their love story has been one of the most admired and will undoubtedly continue to be talked about.